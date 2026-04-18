Watch CNBC's Joe Kernen Wreck Hakeem Jeffries' Anti-Trump Talking Points Over the Economy

He’s just not the right choice, and there’s a reason why many Democrats reportedly say in private that they’re unsure about supporting Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for leader next session. Jeffries comes off as stiff and struggles to adjust when opposing opinions challenge his talking points. The result is either a robotic demeanor or a deer in headlights—either way, it’s not good. Then again, he’s a Democrat, so I couldn't care less. On Tax Day, the New York Democrats appeared on CNBC, where they tried to sell a bleak economic story, blaming Donald Trump.

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Meanwhile, host Joe Kernen messed up, noting that the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are booming. Jeffries stayed on script, which looked ridiculous given the many green-market indicators visible in the background that day.

CNBC's Joe Kernen Brutally Confronts Hakeem Jeffries with Data that DESTROYS His Anti-Trump Talking Points



"If we’re facing a recession, it’s unlikely for the stock market to be doing well. We can look at the bond market as well."



- S&P and NASDAQ back to ALL-TIME HIGHS



-… pic.twitter.com/g9KEVZPJrw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 15, 2026

It’s also not the first time Kernen has dropped a nuke on shoddy Democrat talking points.

Inflation averaged 5.2% under Biden. Even with a war and tariffs to rebalance global trade March core annual CPI rose 2.6% https://t.co/BEB8yFgkSp — Joe Kernen (@JoeSquawk) April 10, 2026

🚨 LOL! CNBC just MIC DROPPED on Rep. Ro Khanna live on air!



Khanna tried: “Obama got rid of 97% of that enriched uranium!”



CNBC hit back hard: “Well we KNOW they weren't telling us the truth. We already know that from the MISSILES they've launched!”pic.twitter.com/pul0haBtaL — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 7, 2026

Meanwhile, I hope you all have a great weekend. It was an awesome week for America:

> Stock Market is back up

> Bitcoin is back up

> Oil is back down

> The Strait of Hormuz is open

> Nuclear Deal is close

> And it’s Friday https://t.co/uScEVqkQBW pic.twitter.com/JZAreL5EZO — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) April 17, 2026

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