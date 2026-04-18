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Watch CNBC's Joe Kernen Wreck Hakeem Jeffries' Anti-Trump Talking Points Over the Economy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 18, 2026 6:30 AM
Watch CNBC's Joe Kernen Wreck Hakeem Jeffries' Anti-Trump Talking Points Over the Economy
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

He’s just not the right choice, and there’s a reason why many Democrats reportedly say in private that they’re unsure about supporting Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for leader next session. Jeffries comes off as stiff and struggles to adjust when opposing opinions challenge his talking points. The result is either a robotic demeanor or a deer in headlights—either way, it’s not good. Then again, he’s a Democrat, so I couldn't care less. On Tax Day, the New York Democrats appeared on CNBC, where they tried to sell a bleak economic story, blaming Donald Trump.

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Meanwhile, host Joe Kernen messed up, noting that the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are booming. Jeffries stayed on script, which looked ridiculous given the many green-market indicators visible in the background that day. 

It’s also not the first time Kernen has dropped a nuke on shoddy Democrat talking points.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY HAKEEM JEFFRIES

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