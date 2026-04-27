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Tipsheet

Hakeem Jeffries Says Impeaching Trump Won't Be Top Priority if Dems Retake House

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 27, 2026 11:45 AM
Hakeem Jeffries Says Impeaching Trump Won't Be Top Priority if Dems Retake House
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) gave a snapshot of what Democrats will do if they manage to retake control of the House in the upcoming midterm elections.

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But he indicated that impeaching President Donald Trump will not be a top priority when Fox News’ Shannon Bream asked him about it during a Sunday interview.

Bream brought up an Axios report about Democrats pushing for impeachment on day one. “If you become Speaker, is that your top priority?”

“Of course not,” Jeffries responded. “And I've made clear from the very beginning that our top priority is going to be to drive down the high cost of living. We believe in this country, you work hard, you play by the rules, you should be able to live an affordable life, a comfortable life, in fact, to live the good life.”

And that means a good paying job and good housing, good healthcare, good education for your children. And when it's all said and done, a good retirement. That's been the American dream for decades, but for far too many people, that American dream has slipped out of reach. And we should be focused on actually doing the type of things necessary to ensure that people in this country cannot simply survive, but they can thrive.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

But despite Jeffries’ comments, it seems other Democrats aren’t on the same page. Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) has called for removing the president using the 25th Amendment or impeachment.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (AZ-03) has pushed for the same.

Rep. Delia Ramirez (IL-03) in another post on X slammed Trump over the war in Iran and urged Democrats to “pass the Block the Bombs Act and a War Powers Resolution, and impeach Trump!”

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So, either Jeffries is trying to sell us some prime oceanfront property in Idaho, or he’s woefully out of touch with his party. It’s been clear from the moment the midterm season started that Democrats plan to try impeaching Trump five seconds after they take power if they win back the lower chamber.

Of course, as with Trump’s first term, each impeachment effort will be 100 percent politically motivated. It’s reasonable to expect that they will try multiple impeachment attempts after the first one fails — especially if they are unable to retake the Senate.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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