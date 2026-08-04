What Is This GOP Senator Doing? Yes, It Involves Immigration.

I can’t believe I’m saying this: I’d rather have Mitt Romney back in his Senate seat. Why? Well, his successor isn’t much better, and it’s better to know he’d fail than be caught off guard by John Curtis’s constant foolishness on public policy. John, are you aware of the mandate about illegal immigration and curbing migrant labor? The American people voted to end that nonsense, and yet this guy wants a pilot program (via Deseret News):

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Utah Sen. John Curtis announced the introduction of a bill on Monday that would create a voluntary state-sponsored visa program, allowing state legislatures to expand their temporary migrant workforce. The legislation, introduced with Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, appears to mirror a 15-year-old proposal passed in Utah as part of the 2011 Compact on Immigration, but which never received federal approval. Curtis’ bill would mark a major reform to federal immigration law, if it can make its way through congressional gridlock, by letting states manage their own state-level guest-worker initiatives based on local labor demands. “I’ve heard time and again from small business owners, farmers, and ranchers across Utah how difficult it has become to hire enough workers to meet growing market demands,” Curtis said in a statement.

No one is beneath the dignity of work. Migrant labor has lowered wages for American workers willing to do these jobs. I’m so tired of this talking point pushed by establishment business conservatives who only care about cheap labor. That’s it. It’s as worn out as the claim that ‘there are 11 million illegals in the country’—that figure hasn’t changed in nearly 30 years.

The point is to eliminate the magnets that have caused hordes of illegals to pour into this country. This program and our huge entitlement state send a clear sign that says, “invade here”

John, what the hell are you doing?

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