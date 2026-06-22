The Trump Administration Just Deployed Marco Rubio to the Middle East

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to travel to the Middle East on Tuesday to meet with officials from the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain amid ongoing negotiations aimed at securing a more lasting end to the Iran conflict.

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Rubio is expected to discuss a range of issues tied to last week’s Iran memorandum of understanding, including regional security and the status of the Strait of Hormuz.

BREAKING: Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain this week as the Trump administration seeks support from Gulf allies for its preliminary Iran agreement.



Rubio is also scheduled to meet with the Gulf Cooperation Council, bringing together key U.S.… pic.twitter.com/e6OvsqUHCc — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 22, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Sec. of State Marco Rubio is heading to the UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, KUWAIT and BAHRAIN starting tomorrow amid major progress with Iran



Great news! Marco is an incredible member of Trump's team 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7KRPzD6RdQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 22, 2026

JUST IN: Secretary of State Marco Rubio is heading to the Middle East this week to meet with Gulf partners on the Iran MOU and Strait of Hormuz.



FOX: “The Secretary of State is going to head to the Middle East and when Secretary Rubio gets there he’ll be meeting in UAE, Kuwait,… pic.twitter.com/YLh6L5IK50 — Overton (@overton_news) June 22, 2026

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain from June 23–25. The Secretary will discuss a range of regional priorities including the memorandum of understanding with Iran, efforts to secure full and free safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and the importance of peace and stability in the region," the State Department said in a statement. "In Bahrain, the Secretary will also meet with the Gulf Cooperation Council to discuss shared priorities across the region."

This comes as Vice President JD Vance returned from Switzerland, where he engaged in negotiations with Iranian diplomats to jumpstart a more lasting peace agreement as outlined in the MOU. Despite some setbacks, Vance secured several U.S. priorities, including commitment from the Iranian's to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) into its nuclear facilities, commitments to use some unfrozen funds to purchase American agricultural products, and assurances that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open throughout the process and well into the future.

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🚨 NOW: President Trump, JD Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner score MAJOR IRAN TALK WINS



1. Nuclear inspectors can soon enter Iran

2. Some frozen assets can be used to buy AMERICAN FARM products

3. Roadmap for the next 60 days

4. Ensuring the Strait remains open

5.… pic.twitter.com/26y4QLTTeF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 22, 2026

Vice President Vance highlights MAJOR progress from U.S.-Iran talks in Switzerland, including a key milestone: Iran has agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into the country, the first step toward permanently ending a nuclear weapons program. pic.twitter.com/w32Qq4nSAP — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 22, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.