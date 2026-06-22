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Tipsheet

The Trump Administration Just Deployed Marco Rubio to the Middle East

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 22, 2026 2:30 PM
The Trump Administration Just Deployed Marco Rubio to the Middle East
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to travel to the Middle East on Tuesday to meet with officials from the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain amid ongoing negotiations aimed at securing a more lasting end to the Iran conflict. 

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Rubio is expected to discuss a range of issues tied to last week’s Iran memorandum of understanding, including regional security and the status of the Strait of Hormuz.

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FOREIGN POLICY MARCO RUBIO

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain from June 23–25. The Secretary will discuss a range of regional priorities including the memorandum of understanding with Iran, efforts to secure full and free safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and the importance of peace and stability in the region," the State Department said in a statement. "In Bahrain, the Secretary will also meet with the Gulf Cooperation Council to discuss shared priorities across the region."

This comes as Vice President JD Vance returned from Switzerland, where he engaged in negotiations with Iranian diplomats to jumpstart a more lasting peace agreement as outlined in the MOU. Despite some setbacks, Vance secured several U.S. priorities, including commitment from the Iranian's to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) into its nuclear facilities, commitments to use some unfrozen funds to purchase American agricultural products, and assurances that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open throughout the process and well into the future.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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