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Tipsheet

The AI Boom Is Set to Make Blue-Collar Jobs More Critical Than Ever

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 19, 2026 1:30 PM
The AI Boom Is Set to Make Blue-Collar Jobs More Critical Than Ever
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The United States may be in the middle of an AI boom, but that doesn't mean only tech jobs are set to thrive. 

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, in an interview on Thursday, highlighted just how critical blue-collar workers, from electricians and construction workers to welders, technicians, and network engineers, will be in the years ahead. As AI technology continues to advance, the infrastructure needed to support it must be built at the same pace, creating enormous demand for skilled trades and technical workers.

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In other words, demand for blue-collar workers is poised to grow at a pace comparable to demand for AI engineers as the labor market as a whole expands, and workers across all industries become more efficient.

"You, if anyone, can envision what the next 5, 10, 15 years looks like," Fox News' Will Cain said. "So what skills will be valuable to humans?"

"Well, one of the things that we, in the next 10 or 15 years, we're going to be building a lot of infrastructure," the NVIDIA CEO said. "The first thing that's happened is because of AI, the number of new chip plants, computer plants, and data center plants that are being created around the country has just grown tremendously. Electricians, construction, welders, technicians, networking engineers, all of these jobs are now in huge demand. We've created about half a million of them. We're probably going to create a lot more."

"The shape, the reindustrialization of the United States is going to change the shape of culture. We're going to have a lot more construction workers, a lot more builders and makers, which is fantastic," Huang added.

The growth is not only set to revitalize blue-collar industries but also strengthen America's manufacturing base. As demand for skilled trades rises and more infrastructure projects break ground, increasing numbers of Americans are likely to enter those fields, helping rebuild sectors that have declined over recent decades, all through the power of the free market.

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Related:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ECONOMY JOBS NATIONAL SECURITY USA

The primary obstacle heading into the future, as usual, remains government regulation. Policymakers across the political spectrum have floated proposals to regulate AI, potentially placing new restrictions on one of the few industries that still operates relatively close to a free market. That push not only threatens the massive economic benefits the AI industry is poised to generate across the broader economy but also risks causing the United States to fall behind China as the two superpowers compete for dominance over the technologies that will shape the future.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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