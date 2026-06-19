The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Just Declared the Strait of Hormuz Closed

Iran has reportedly declared the Strait of Hormuz closed, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which broadcast the announcement across maritime radio channels. The move comes as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have continued to escalate since Sunday, in a direct violation of the latest agreement between Iran and the United States.

Advertisement

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGC-N) has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz, warning all vessels to not attempt to cross, following Israel’s refusal to withdraw from and strikes this morning on Southern Lebanon, with the following message being broadcast on… pic.twitter.com/MPcDbzDvp9 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 19, 2026

“Since Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon, the complete lifting of the naval blockade, and the withdrawal of American terrorist forces from the Persian Gulf and the region are among the main conditions of the agreement between Iran and the United States, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until these conditions are met,” a statement read by the IRGC said. “All ships are requested, for the sake of their security and safety, not to approach the Strait of Hormuz. Any vessel that defies this directive will be targeted.”

U.S. officials have yet to confirm whether the IRGC's announcement carries any weight, although reports have continued to flood in that vessels are continuing to make their way through the Strait.

Reports have also emerged that the matter may have been resolved behind the scenes, according to a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, who denied that the Strait was closed.

UPDATE



Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman denied reports of any tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and said shipping traffic remains unaffected following the Lebanon ceasefire that reportedly took effect at 4 p.m. and the return to the previous Hormuz understanding.



According to… https://t.co/DoWGyFc9kl — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 19, 2026

The closure, if it is indeed in effect, is also unlikely to last, as Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to begin a ceasefire on Friday following several days of fighting that erupted after the Iran deal was announced on Sunday.

🇮🇱🇱🇧 IDF spokesperson:



“Hezbollah is fighting a defensive battle to prevent our forces from completing the destruction of these infrastructures.”



“Hezbollah is the one that violated the ceasefire. It is trying to defend its capabilities it built over the years.”



He legit said:… pic.twitter.com/JMucNYK7e0 — Conflict Radar (@Conflict_Radar1) June 19, 2026

🚨 NOW: President Trump's team and Qatar have brokered a CEASEFIRE between Israel and Lebanon, per Axios, to ensure the Iran peace process continues



This comes as Trump said he will play out the next 60 days with Iran to see if Iran upholds their end



PRAY FOR PEACE! No more… pic.twitter.com/3PUBuljUKV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 19, 2026

Advertisement

This also comes as the Trump administration has increased its criticism of Israeli officials, who have been outspoken in their dissatisfaction with the latest Iran deal. The disagreement has raised questions about Israel's ability to continue defending itself against terrorist attacks and other regional threats.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Thursday that he intends to maintain an Israeli military presence in Lebanon despite the agreement, for as long as he believes it is necessary to safeguard Israel's security.

Iran, meanwhile, has stated that any Israeli strike against Hezbollah, whether offensive or defensive in nature, would constitute a violation of the Iran deal.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.