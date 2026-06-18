An ICE Officer Recounts the Moment He Saved a Child From Drowning As Viral Video Circulates Social Media

A viral video is exploding across social media, showing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer diving into a Florida pool to save an unconscious six-year-old boy. The rescue happened last month, but the footage only began going viral this week.

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The officer, Gregory Simmonds, went on to recount the heroic rescue in an interview with Fox News.

"I'm just glad this kid gets a second chance at life."



An ICE officer reveals what went through his mind when he spotted an unconscious child in a swimming pool before he dove in to save the boy.



Gregory Simmons says he acted on instinct when he saw the 6-year-old in distress… pic.twitter.com/DMtonMrXfR — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 18, 2026

"Basically, I was just at my son's end-of-the-year soccer party. I saw a pool attendant there. He was kind of pointing at something in the pool. I thought he was maybe pointing at my son and his friends, so I walked over to the pool. I immediately noticed something was wrong. There was kind of like a sixth sense going on. There was one of my son's teammates who was right next to the child, so I asked him, 'Hey, can you go touch that kid?' And when the child touched him, immediately I knew something was wrong. I jumped in the pool, swam over as quick as I could, and when I picked up the kid, the body condition at that time, I knew immediately that this kid was going to need some sort of CPR."

"Oh my gosh, so you performed that CPR, Gregory, and then thankfully the child regained consciousness," Fox News' Carley Shimkus said. "How did you feel when he took his first breath?"

"I mean, I was absolutely relieved. I mean, I was at the right place at the right time. I'm just glad this kid gets to have a second chance at life," Simmonds said. "It was truly remarkable."

"Gregory, did you talk to his parents at all? What did they say to you?" Shimkus asked.

"Yes, I didn't talk to the parents immediately after because when EMS services came, they kind of took the parent and child away," Simmonds said. "But yeah, I did speak with the parent. She had some really emotional text messages that she provided for me."

A 6-year-old boy was found floating unconscious in a Florida pool. Seconds later, an ICE officer jumped in to save him.



ICE law enforcement officer Gregory Simmonds spotted the child in distress in Pasco County on May 16 and immediately pulled him from the water.



The child… pic.twitter.com/3JgwKPUmBe — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 17, 2026

“This officer swiftly sprung to action and delivered life-saving medical care to this 6-year-old who drowned,” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. “Our agents truly are the best of the best. They put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst. Instead of demonizing ICE law enforcement, sanctuary politicians should be thanking them for removing criminals from their communities.”

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe.

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