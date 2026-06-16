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Iran Will Be Allowed to Immediately Resume Selling Its Oil Under Latest Deal, According to New Reports

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 16, 2026 2:00 PM
Iran Will Be Allowed to Immediately Resume Selling Its Oil Under Latest Deal, According to New Reports
AP Photo/Horst Faas

The latest agreement with Iran will reportedly allow the Iranian regime to immediately begin selling its oil, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal also reportedly clears key support services, including banking, transportation, and insurance, needed to facilitate those sales. 

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Already, an Iranian supertanker loaded with oil reportedly left the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday with its tracker still active, according to the nonprofit United Against Nuclear Iran.

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The move was described as an early financial incentive for the regime, intended to encourage good-faith negotiations as the United States and Iran sit down to work out logistics for extracting Iranian nuclear material and ensuring Iran abandons its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

“We’re going to be willing to be extraordinarily generous in opening up their economy and opening up the sanctions relief,” one of the officials told the WSJ. “So I would say everything is on the table and at the same time nothing is on the table if it doesn’t come along with real performance.”

This comes as details of the deal between the United States and Iran remain the subject of widespread speculation, with no official agreement released to the public. President Trump signaled earlier Tuesday that he plans to read the deal word-for-word to the media.

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Conflicting reports are already emerging about what the agreement entails, with Iranian officials claiming they secured everything they wanted, while American officials have made similar assertions. Israel is already expressing skepticism, with officials saying they will do what is necessary to maintain their security in the region, even if it means undermining President Trump’s agreement.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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