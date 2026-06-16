Iran Will Be Allowed to Immediately Resume Selling Its Oil Under Latest Deal, According to New Reports

The latest agreement with Iran will reportedly allow the Iranian regime to immediately begin selling its oil, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal also reportedly clears key support services, including banking, transportation, and insurance, needed to facilitate those sales.

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Already, an Iranian supertanker loaded with oil reportedly left the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday with its tracker still active, according to the nonprofit United Against Nuclear Iran.

NEW: The US-Iran deal lets Tehran immediately resume oil sales upon signing, with sanctions waivers also covering banking, transport, and insurance needed to facilitate exports.



An Iranian supertanker has already left Chabahar and crossed the US blockade, the first such… pic.twitter.com/MmFhhKTKVu — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 16, 2026

🇮🇷🇴🇲Iran's allowed to pump and sell again, with a catch



Under the deal to wind down the war, the U.S. is letting Iran start selling oil and fuel the moment the agreement is signed this week, an early sweetener to keep Tehran at the table.



The waiver covers more than crude, it… https://t.co/UDzlXUmv71 pic.twitter.com/C7mvDbbgpn — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 16, 2026

BREAKING: The US will allow Iran to immediately begin selling oil and fuel under the deal to end the war, per WSJ.



Details include:



1. The provision for waivers of sanctions on oil sales takes effect immediately upon signing the agreement



2. This also covers necessary services… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) June 16, 2026

The move was described as an early financial incentive for the regime, intended to encourage good-faith negotiations as the United States and Iran sit down to work out logistics for extracting Iranian nuclear material and ensuring Iran abandons its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

“We’re going to be willing to be extraordinarily generous in opening up their economy and opening up the sanctions relief,” one of the officials told the WSJ. “So I would say everything is on the table and at the same time nothing is on the table if it doesn’t come along with real performance.”

This comes as details of the deal between the United States and Iran remain the subject of widespread speculation, with no official agreement released to the public. President Trump signaled earlier Tuesday that he plans to read the deal word-for-word to the media.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump announces he's going to hold a press conference and personally READ EVERY WORD of the Iran deal to force the fake news into covering it accurately



GREAT IDEA 👏🏻



"I will actually not only release it. I'll probably have a press conference and read it… pic.twitter.com/wSWBpyzMuJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 16, 2026

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Conflicting reports are already emerging about what the agreement entails, with Iranian officials claiming they secured everything they wanted, while American officials have made similar assertions. Israel is already expressing skepticism, with officials saying they will do what is necessary to maintain their security in the region, even if it means undermining President Trump’s agreement.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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