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President Trump Outlines a Plan to Secure Iran’s Nuclear Material As the Iran War Comes to a Close

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 17, 2026 11:15 AM
President Trump Outlines a Plan to Secure Iran’s Nuclear Material As the Iran War Comes to a Close
The White House

President Trump, in a Truth Social post Friday morning, outlined how the United States intends to ensure Iran’s enriched uranium can no longer be used for nuclear weapons.

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He said the material left over from Operation Midnight Hammer last summer, which he described as “nuclear dust,” along with any remaining nuclear rubble, would be recovered and confiscated to prevent Iran from retaining its enriched uranium. It remains unclear whether this would require U.S. boots on the ground, reliance on Iranian cooperation, or other operational details. However, it suggests that the Trump administration is on track to achieve its broader objective under Operation Epic Fury.

"The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear 'Dust,' created by our great B2 Bombers - No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form," the president wrote on Truth Social.

"This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either, but the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezboolah situation in an appropriate manner," he added. "Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you! President DJT."

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL OPERATION EPIC FURY

This comes after the president announced that the Strait of Hormuz is now fully open, two weeks after Iran violated the original ceasefire agreement, which was reached in part on the understanding that Iran would allow oil to flow through the strait. Despite initially failed negotiations last weekend, Iran now appears to be coming to heel after a U.S. blockade of its ports and shipping severely disrupted its economy, costing an estimated $1.7 billion in just under a week.

"The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete," President Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday morning. "This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President Donald J. Trump."

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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Now That the Strait of Hormuz Is Open, Europe Moves to Secure the Strait of Hormuz Dmitri Bolt
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