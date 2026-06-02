So, That's Why Jill Biden's Book Is Coming Out Now

Former First Lady Jill Biden is creating issues for Democrats with her book about her time in the White House. No one wants to hear it, as the couple has yet to accept responsibility for their part in their party’s crushing defeat by Donald Trump in 2024. The most loyal Biden allies at the White House aren’t happy with this work; some even call it a web of lies.

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Like the Biden White House, this book tour hasn’t shed much light on the inner workings of this failed presidency. It's still a guarded effort, with Jill avoiding tough issues like her husband’s declining health, which was obvious toward the end of his disastrous run at 1600. She isn’t open about what happened on debate night or her husband’s mental decline, though there's an interesting detail about how Kamala Harris influenced Joe’s decision on an endorsement when he dropped out.

So, why did she write this book?

First, it’s tradition—a book of some sort was going to happen. But former MSNBC analyst Mark Halperin noted the most obvious reason: they need money. Hunter Biden isn’t doing his government access stuff anymore after that got exposed, so this family, which has numerous members and hordes of grandchildren, needs to keep raking in the dough:

“They need the money,” says @MarkHalperin about Jill Biden’s motivations for publishing a book when some Democrat would prefer the Bidens lay low. The Bidens “have huge money issues,” Mark says. “They’ve got mouths to feed and grandkids. And Hunter’s not making money anymore. Oh… pic.twitter.com/xZKAe8W5iC — 2WAY (@2waytvapp) June 2, 2026

And when it comes time to plug the book, Jill really wasn’t enthusiastic about it, so they know this thing is a grenade.

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