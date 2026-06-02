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Tipsheet

Wisconsin Dems Deleted 'Dairy Month' Post Shows How Out of Touch They Are

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 02, 2026 10:30 AM
Wisconsin Dems Deleted 'Dairy Month' Post Shows How Out of Touch They Are
AP Photo/Marina Hutchinson

The Wisconsin Democrats just stepped into a giant cowpie. Yesterday, they celebrated the start of Dairy Month, which is fitting, seeing as Wisconsin — for all the bloviating from California's cows — is the Dairy StateBut you don't have to be a dairy farmer to spot what's wrong with this now-deleted post:

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Good luck getting milk from either of those bulls.

The Democrats were rightly dragged for the tone-deafness of the post. Was this a subtle nod to the fact that it's also 'Pride Month'? Maybe. But it's less likely they did this as a nod to the gay community and far more likely they have no idea what actually happens at Wisconsin's farms, dairy or otherwise.

And even this isn't going over well, because you don't cull a dairy herd for steaks, either.

They're so bad at this.

So, so bad at this. 

They think our food magically shows up on store shelves. They have no concept of the hard work, planning, and risk involved with farming.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY WISCONSIN

We don't need to eat, after all.

It would be hilarious if PETA attacked them, too. Just world-class comedy gold.

Farming takes skill, patience, and hard work, three things that are anathema to the Democratic Party in Wisconsin and nationally. Republican Tom Tiffany, who is running for governor, reminded us of something else:

Democrats are dangerous, and not just to dairy farmers.

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