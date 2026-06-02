Wisconsin Dems Deleted 'Dairy Month' Post Shows How Out of Touch They Are

The Wisconsin Democrats just stepped into a giant cowpie. Yesterday, they celebrated the start of Dairy Month, which is fitting, seeing as Wisconsin — for all the bloviating from California's cows — is the Dairy State. But you don't have to be a dairy farmer to spot what's wrong with this now-deleted post:

Advertisement

Good luck getting milk from either of those bulls.

The Democrats were rightly dragged for the tone-deafness of the post. Was this a subtle nod to the fact that it's also 'Pride Month'? Maybe. But it's less likely they did this as a nod to the gay community and far more likely they have no idea what actually happens at Wisconsin's farms, dairy or otherwise.

Looks like @WisDems could use a Dairy 101 refresher after posting bulls for Dairy Month.



Happy to help since I grew up on a Wisconsin dairy farm. pic.twitter.com/KsLYnIuvtY — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) June 2, 2026

And even this isn't going over well, because you don't cull a dairy herd for steaks, either.

Dear lord, you are just reprehensible. Culling a dairy herd is heartbreaking, not a political joke.



So dumb. — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) June 2, 2026

They're so bad at this.

Dairy cows aren't processed for steaks either. They are too lean and tougn so they are processed for gorund beef.

You suck at this stuff. — RJ🧀🍺 (@WIdigregorysj) June 2, 2026

So, so bad at this.

Wisconsin Dems are so out-of-touch that they actually tweeted a pic of bulls for dairy month. I mean, it’s also pride month, so I guess they were gender-confused about the cattle too. 🤦 https://t.co/DOQ1te6vTk — Adam Jarchow (@AdamJarchow) June 2, 2026

They think our food magically shows up on store shelves. They have no concept of the hard work, planning, and risk involved with farming.

We don't need to eat, after all.

It would be hilarious if PETA attacked them, too. Just world-class comedy gold.

Farming takes skill, patience, and hard work, three things that are anathema to the Democratic Party in Wisconsin and nationally. Republican Tom Tiffany, who is running for governor, reminded us of something else:

The “you can milk a bull” post from @WisDems was funny, but the real issue is how crazy they’ve become.@TheOtherMandela wants to defund the police and cut prisons in half.@FrancescaHongWI wants to abolish the police and prisons.



It’s common sense vs. crazy this November. pic.twitter.com/s4nlwHbahZ — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) June 2, 2026

Democrats are dangerous, and not just to dairy farmers.