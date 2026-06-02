Paul Krugman Calls for a Purging of the United States, and Guess Who He's Talking About

Former New York Times reporter Paul Krugman, who worked for the outlet for more than two decades, is clearly grasping for relevance in his retirement and he's doing so by calling for violence against Trump supporters.

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The guy who once said the Internet's impact on the economy would be no different than the fax machine thinks the country needs a 'thorough purging' and he's targeting MAGA as the group that needs to go.

Paul Krugman: “We really need to do a thorough purging of the United States."



“We need a deMAGAfication…similar to de-Nazification."



This deranged lunatic was employed by NYT for 20+ years. pic.twitter.com/sSew0GWNC3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 1, 2026

"We need to de-fang Trump as much as possible and make sure that neither he nor anybody who follows in his footsteps has power after the next two elections," Krugman said. So they're already laying the groundwork to claim that whatever Republican succeeds President Trump will somehow be even worse than President Trump, who was literally Hitler, according to Democrats.

Krugman wasn't finished, however.

"But beyond that, we really need to do a thorough purging of the United States," Krugman continued, "we need a de-MAGAfication and ... I'm not going over the top by using a word that's very similar to the de-Nazification that we pursued successfully after World War II in Germany."

Right, and Krugman would probably vote for Graham Platner if he lived in Maine.

Here's the entire video.

This is stochastic terrorism, and how the Left creates a permission structure to justify violence against conservatives.

Seems like we need a de-Nazification of the Democrat Party pic.twitter.com/qjjjJQ7aV1 — AlexaShrugged (@AlexaShrugged) June 2, 2026

Yeah. Clean your own house first, Krugman.

Any “de-Nazification” would cull his Democrat party. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) June 1, 2026

Bingo.

Some themes of history never go away.



Leftists calling for the genocide of people they don't like being at the top of the list. https://t.co/a5Sxowx2pF — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 1, 2026

They're dangerous and we should not let them anywhere near the levers of power until they purge guys like Krugman from the party.

The left is not hiding the ball



The plan is a total ideological purge, a totalitarian crackdown that will make the Biden years look like a gentle fairy tale



Politics has become existential, snap out of your Mr.Smith Goes to Washington delusion immediately or pay the price https://t.co/1i8DV7oAsb — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 2, 2026

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Democrats have told us exactly what they plan to do if they win in November, and it'll be bad.

You guys, I have a beef with this recurring theme that Trump broke all these leftists. He didn't break them. He exposed them. Krugman was always a crazy man; if you read his tripe you could see it. He might have broken some Never Trump Republicans, but not original leftists. https://t.co/oG5zFL51sW — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) June 1, 2026

This is correct.

Democrats want to mass murder people who aren’t Democrats. https://t.co/Nzma9IWhkW — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) June 1, 2026

There's no other way to interpret this, and not a single Democrat will distance themselves from Krugman's comments or condemn them. In fact, they'll repeat them, as they have countless times in the past.

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