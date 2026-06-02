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Tipsheet

Paul Krugman Calls for a Purging of the United States, and Guess Who He's Talking About

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 02, 2026 9:30 AM
Paul Krugman Calls for a Purging of the United States, and Guess Who He's Talking About
Townhall Media

Former New York Times reporter Paul Krugman, who worked for the outlet for more than two decades, is clearly grasping for relevance in his retirement and he's doing so by calling for violence against Trump supporters.

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The guy who once said the Internet's impact on the economy would be no different than the fax machine thinks the country needs a 'thorough purging' and he's targeting MAGA as the group that needs to go.

"We need to de-fang Trump as much as possible and make sure that neither he nor anybody who follows in his footsteps has power after the next two elections," Krugman said. So they're already laying the groundwork to claim that whatever Republican succeeds President Trump will somehow be even worse than President Trump, who was literally Hitler, according to Democrats.

Krugman wasn't finished, however.

"But beyond that, we really need to do a thorough purging of the United States," Krugman continued, "we need a de-MAGAfication and ... I'm not going over the top by using a word that's very similar to the de-Nazification that we pursued successfully after World War II in Germany."

Right, and Krugman would probably vote for Graham Platner if he lived in Maine.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP

Here's the entire video.

This is stochastic terrorism, and how the Left creates a permission structure to justify violence against conservatives.

Yeah. Clean your own house first, Krugman.

Bingo.

They're dangerous and we should not let them anywhere near the levers of power until they purge guys like Krugman from the party.

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Democrats have told us exactly what they plan to do if they win in November, and it'll be bad.

This is correct.

There's no other way to interpret this, and not a single Democrat will distance themselves from Krugman's comments or condemn them. In fact, they'll repeat them, as they have countless times in the past.

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