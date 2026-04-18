Washington D.C. Homicides Plunge 52 Percent As National Guard Deployment Changes City's Crime Landscape

The number of homicides in Washington, D.C., has dropped steeply after President Donald Trump sent the National Guard to clean up the city in August 2025.

There have been 20 homicides in 2026 so far in the nation’s capital, which is a 52 percent drop compared to 42 homicides recorded in the same time period of 2025, according to D.C. police statistics.

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In all of 2025, the city recorded 127 homicides. The city recorded 187 homicides in 2024.

Data show that many categories of violent crime have plunged as of four months into 2026. Homicides are down 52 percent, sex abuse is down 48 percent, robbery is down 23 percent, and motor vehicle theft is down 56 percent.

All crime is down 25 percent.

However, assaults with a dangerous weapon are by 40 percent.

Key results from our investments in public safety in Washington, DC:



1. Drove down crime to lowest level in decades

2. 97% of 911 calls answered in 20 seconds or less

3. Closed homicide cases at highest rate in 13 years — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) April 14, 2026





National Guard soldiers stop people at Navy Yard Metro to remind them of teen curfew rules. After a brief chat these women were allowed to exit station. pic.twitter.com/M13VQjDcO7 — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) April 18, 2026

Washington DC is on pace for roughly 42 murders this year -- the lowest since at least 1930. Two years ago it had 274. Carjackings are also down (by 44%).



What changed:



1) New U.S. Attorney replaced a soft-on-crime predecessor and immediately started actually prosecuting,… pic.twitter.com/lfACWnrNyo — Austin Justice (@AustinJustice) April 16, 2026

I remember residents telling me about drug dealers harassing them in alleyways and carjackings all along 14th street NW.



"Teen takeovers" are the new crime narrative in DC but look, we are in a much better place than we were a couple years ago. https://t.co/vpV9wfOmwm — Billy Easley II (@billyez2) April 18, 2026

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