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Washington D.C. Homicides Plunge 52 Percent As National Guard Deployment Changes City's Crime Landscape

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 18, 2026 6:00 PM
Washington D.C. Homicides Plunge 52 Percent As National Guard Deployment Changes City's Crime Landscape
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The number of homicides in Washington, D.C., has dropped steeply after President Donald Trump sent the National Guard to clean up the city in August 2025. 

There have been 20 homicides in 2026 so far in the nation’s capital, which is a 52 percent drop compared to 42 homicides recorded in the same time period of 2025, according to D.C. police statistics. 

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In all of 2025, the city recorded 127  homicides. The city recorded 187 homicides in 2024. 

Data show that many categories of violent crime have plunged as of four months into 2026. Homicides are down 52 percent, sex abuse is down 48 percent, robbery is down 23 percent, and motor vehicle theft is down 56 percent. 

All crime is down 25 percent. 

However, assaults with a dangerous weapon are by 40 percent.


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