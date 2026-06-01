Iran's President Reportedly Submits Formal Letter of Resignation

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reportedly submitted a letter of resignation to the Office of the Supreme Leader, as rumors have circulated for weeks that the militant Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has been increasingly consolidating power amid the Iran war and the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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Pezeshkian argued in the letter that he and other political leaders within Iran have been effectively sidelined from nearly every major decision-making process. He said that, because these circumstances have prevented him from fulfilling his legal obligations to the country, he has concluded that he can no longer effectively carry out his duties as president.

BREAKING: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has submitted his resignation, warning that his government has been sidelined from major decision-making as hardline IRGC factions increasingly take control of the country. pic.twitter.com/CeJLjFnh0X — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 31, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: 🇮🇷 Iran’s President Pezeshkian has submitted an official letter of resignation to the Office of the Supreme Leader according to Iran International.



• Blames IRGC takeover

• States that Government is sidelined entirely

• Completely excluded from key decisions

•… pic.twitter.com/8HKeBzKOAL — Crypto Rover (@cryptorover) June 1, 2026

As part of the resignation process, Ali Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who was reportedly appointed as the country’s Supreme Leader, must approve the resignation. Whether that will happen is anyone’s guess, as Mojtaba’s condition remains unknown. Reports have circulated claiming that he is in a coma and suffering from severe injuries sustained in the military strike that killed his father.

Iranian state media has denied the report of Pezeshkian's resignation, a nearly meaningless claims as the institutions are now almost entirely under the control of the IRGC.

🇮🇷 Iran is calling the resignation report fake news.



The Government Information Council says Pezeshkian is actively running the country and the story is foreign propaganda designed to sow discord.



Iran International published it. Iranian state media denied it.



One of these… https://t.co/fTGCKABnF8 pic.twitter.com/ulL2kdkLIZ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 31, 2026

It is unclear whether the resignation, if true, will affect Iran’s ongoing negotiations with President Trump and the United States. The IRGC is generally viewed as less inclined to negotiate due to its hardline Islamist ideology. Many analysts have long believed that the political wing of the Iranian government, led by President Pezeshkian, represented the more pragmatic faction, although earlier agreements between the U.S. and Iran were undermined or ignored by IRGC commanders.

This comes as President Trump revealed that his administration is very close to finalizing a deal with the Iranian government. On Friday, the president and other administration officials met in the Situation Room to make what Trump described as a “final determination,” though no formal announcement came.

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The president has continued to reaffirm his core negotiating demands, including ensuring that Iran surrenders its enriched uranium so that it cannot threaten the United States or the world with nuclear weapons.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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