Trump Currently in Situation Room Ready for Major Iran Decision

VIP
You Can't Create a Weirder Candidate to Run Against Than James Talarico
You Can't Create a Weirder Candidate to Run Against Than James Talarico
Jill Biden Was Enraged About Her Husband's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
Jill Biden Was Enraged About Her Husband's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
Black Judge Suspended for Allegedly Making Racist Comments About White Employee
Black Judge Suspended for Allegedly Making Racist Comments About White Employee
The Media Have Cracked the Case on Who's Paying to Clean Up D.C.
The Media Have Cracked the Case on Who's Paying to Clean Up D.C.
DHS Head Markwayne Mullin Vows Law and Order Will Prevail Against NJ Anti-ICE Mobs
DHS Head Markwayne Mullin Vows Law and Order Will Prevail Against NJ Anti-ICE...
VIP
Democrats Are Soft on Crime, but Hard on Law-Abiding Citizens
Democrats Are Soft on Crime, but Hard on Law-Abiding Citizens
'We Did Not Vanish.' Greek Media Outlet Slams Christopher Nolan's Diverse 'Odyssey'
'We Did Not Vanish.' Greek Media Outlet Slams Christopher Nolan's Diverse 'Odyssey'
Francesca Hong Knows Her Campaign for Governor Is About to Crash and Burn
Francesca Hong Knows Her Campaign for Governor Is About to Crash and Burn
Even Politico Admits the Democrats' Weaponization Tax Scheme Is Legally Dubious
Even Politico Admits the Democrats' Weaponization Tax Scheme Is Legally Dubious
A Kenyan Court Just Nixed the U.S. Ebola Quarantine Plan
A Kenyan Court Just Nixed the U.S. Ebola Quarantine Plan
We've Now Entered the 'Islam Is Part of the Fabric of America' Phase of Mass Migration
We've Now Entered the 'Islam Is Part of the Fabric of America' Phase...
Spencer Pratt Reacts to Gavin Newsom's Late Endorsement of Karen Bass For LA Mayor
Spencer Pratt Reacts to Gavin Newsom's Late Endorsement of Karen Bass For LA...
Trans Student Protected Over 9-Year-Old Girl by Massachusetts School Principal
Trans Student Protected Over 9-Year-Old Girl by Massachusetts School Principal
Trump Fires Back After Jill Biden's Debate Night 'Stroke' Fears
Trump Fires Back After Jill Biden's Debate Night 'Stroke' Fears
Tipsheet

Trump Currently in Situation Room Ready for Major Iran Decision

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | May 29, 2026 11:20 AM
Trump Currently in Situation Room Ready for Major Iran Decision
The White House

President Donald Trump is in the Situation Room, ready “to make a final determination” on the next steps involving military involvement in Iran.

Speculation swirled around a potential additional 60-day ceasefire agreement to talk more about Iran’s nuclear hopes, which Trump was reportedly awaiting to make a decision on, according to Axios on Thursday.

In his post to Truth Social on Friday morning, he said that “Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb” and that there needs to be no restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz.

He also insisted that there will be no “exchange” of cash, “until further notice.”

“All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated (we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers,” he said regarding his demands for how to handle the strait, which is a major waterway for transporting oil.

“Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many!). Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of "heading home!" Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President!” he continued.

The president further stated that “enriched material […] will be unearthed by the United States” alongside Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency for destruction, which would be another critical move to cripple the country’s nuclear capabilities.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Francesca Hong Knows Her Campaign for Governor Is About to Crash and Burn Amy Curtis
'We Did Not Vanish.' Greek Media Outlet Slams Christopher Nolan's Diverse 'Odyssey' Amy Curtis
Jill Biden Was Enraged About Her Husband's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis Matt Vespa
Trump Fires Back After Jill Biden's Debate Night 'Stroke' Fears Cameron Arcand
DHS Head Markwayne Mullin Vows Law and Order Will Prevail Against NJ Anti-ICE Mobs Amy Curtis
The Media Have Cracked the Case on Who's Paying to Clean Up D.C. Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Francesca Hong Knows Her Campaign for Governor Is About to Crash and Burn Amy Curtis
Advertisement