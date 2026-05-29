Trump Currently in Situation Room Ready for Major Iran Decision

President Donald Trump is in the Situation Room, ready “to make a final determination” on the next steps involving military involvement in Iran.



Speculation swirled around a potential additional 60-day ceasefire agreement to talk more about Iran’s nuclear hopes, which Trump was reportedly awaiting to make a decision on, according to Axios on Thursday.



In his post to Truth Social on Friday morning, he said that “Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb” and that there needs to be no restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz.



He also insisted that there will be no “exchange” of cash, “until further notice.”



“All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated (we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers,” he said regarding his demands for how to handle the strait, which is a major waterway for transporting oil.



“Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many!). Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of "heading home!" Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President!” he continued.



The president further stated that “enriched material […] will be unearthed by the United States” alongside Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency for destruction, which would be another critical move to cripple the country’s nuclear capabilities.

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