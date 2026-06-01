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Thanks to Gavin Newsom's Sanctuary Policies, an Entire Family Was Murdered by an Illegal Alien

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 01, 2026 8:00 AM
Thanks to Gavin Newsom's Sanctuary Policies, an Entire Family Was Murdered by an Illegal Alien
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

While Democrats continue to riot and legislate to protect violent, criminal illegal aliens, innocent Americans continue to be harmed by the Left's open-borders, pro-mass immigration stance. This time, in California, three-time deported illegal alien returned to the U.S. and it had deadly consequences for one family.

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Joaquin Escoto, a Mexican national, was deported from the U.S. repeatedly, only to return again and again. He was arrested for driving under the influence, including another DUI last June. ICE requested to be notified of Escoto's pending release so they could deport him again. 

Unfortunately, San Joaquin law enforcement officials failed to do so, thanks to California's deadly sanctuary laws.

Escoto went on to murder three people in Modesto: two women and a newborn infant

Here's more:

Newsom has long championed the state’s sanctuary laws, though he has opposed legislation that would further expand them.

Modesto Police Department officers discovered evidence of Escoto’s alleged crime Thursday morning around 9:20 a.m. after they responded to a home near Monterey and Thrasher avenues following a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered 23-year-old Fabiola Gonzalez with multiple stab wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers continued to search the home and found a second woman, 54-year-old Silvia Nuñez, and Mateo Gonzalez, an infant, both with stab wounds.

Nuñez was pronounced dead at the scene, while the infant died at the hospital, according to police.

An additional child, approximately 4 years old, was found inside the home and taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

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CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

Escoto reportedly had a relationship and a child with Gonzalez. Silvia Nuñez was Gozalez's mother.

So an entire family was wiped out thanks to the Democrats' sanctuary laws.

That's exactly what this is.

For Democrats, the supposed 'rights' of illegal aliens trump those of American citizens.

And he does not care. Not one bit.

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It's all projection, and all that matters is the narrative. Cole Allen, the attempted White House Correspondents' Dinner assassin, wrote in his manifesto that "I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes."

So the fact that Democrats turn a blind eye to criminal illegal aliens who harm children and rape women, as well as go easy on American criminals who harm children, is ignored by the Left because the narrative is more important.

Yes, it will get worse. Especially if Democrats regain power.

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