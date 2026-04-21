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General Keane Says We Are Watching the Disarray of Iranian Leadership Play Out in Real Time

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 21, 2026 1:00 PM
General Keane Says We Are Watching the Disarray of Iranian Leadership Play Out in Real Time
The White House

General Jack Keane, a former vice chief of staff of the United States Army and Fox News contributor, said what we are seeing from the Iranian regime is a breakdown in leadership playing out in real time, as negotiators and military hardliners continue to clash amid talks with the United States. This is a key reason negotiations have appeared hopeful at times, with agreements allegedly reached only for terms to be violated days later.

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"I think what we're witnessing right before our eyes is a power struggle inside of Iran," Gen. Keane said. "And yes, Galibov, while he was a general in the IRGC at one point, right along with Vahidi, who is now the head, the head general in the IRGC, he does represent, Galibov does represent the political side of it because he's the speaker, head speaker in the parliament. And I think they are really at odds."

"We have talked to Galibov in the past, and so we know for a fact that he is going to make some compromises on the deal. In other words, some concessions to the United States. It's likely, we don't know for a fact, but Vahidi disagrees with all of that," he continued. "And this power struggle is going on. And what will be the resolution of it?"

"There's a couple of paths here. One, take President Trump serious, that if you don't come to the negotiating table and the ceasefire ends, by the way, it's Wednesday, not Tuesday, it ends. And if it ends on Wednesday, and he, he promises to go back to full combat operations."

The turmoil within the regime’s leadership has been on full display following a suspected breakthrough in negotiations just days ago, when President Trump declared the Strait of Hormuz open. However, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps leaders on the ground in Iran have reportedly resisted accepting the terms, while the negotiating delegation appeared more willing to proceed. 

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY SEAN HANNITY TERRORISM

In effect, the government is divided, with political elements of the regime open to an agreement, while IRGC hardliners remain unwilling to comply even after terms are already reached.

Unfortunately for the Iranian regime, this may mean that the only way for the United States to proceed definitively is to resume Operation Epic Fury and further eliminate hardline elements until they become more open to negotiation. 

The deadline for that decision is fast approaching, after President Trump extended it to Wednesday night. It remains uncertain what will unfold during tonight's negotiations.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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