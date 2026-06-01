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Tipsheet

Has Iran Walked Away From the Negotiating Table?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 01, 2026 10:10 AM
Has Iran Walked Away From the Negotiating Table?
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

CNBC is reporting that Iran has announced an end to all negotiations with the United States, and pledge to 'completely' block the Strait of Hormuz.

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Here's more:

Iranian negotiators will stop exchanging messages with the U.S. through intermediaries, and Tehran will move to fully close the Strait of Hormuz, in retaliation for ongoing ceasefire violations, Iran’s state-affiliated news outlet Tasnim said Monday.

The report, in a translated post on the social media site Telegram, homes in on Israel’s military operations in Lebanon against the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah.



“No dialogue will take place” until Israel fully withdraws from occupied areas in Lebanon and stops all attacks in both Lebanon and Gaza, per Tasnim.


“Also, the resistance front and Iran have resolved to completely block the Strait of Hormuz and activate other fronts including the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, in order to punish the Zionists and their supporters,” the report said.

The Trump administration has been adamant about Iran not getting nuclear weapons, and Iran wants nuclear weapons.

Earlier today, President Trump was calling out his critics and said Iran really wants to make a deal

“Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

“But don’t the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively ‘chirping,’ at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever,” Trump said.

“Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!”

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Related:

GAZA HAMAS IRAN ISRAEL TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

So far, the Trump administration has not issued a statement on this development. In the past, Iran has made claims that were contradicted by the Trump administration. 

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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