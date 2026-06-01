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Tipsheet

Here's What the Emergency Nurses Association Is Teaching Our First Responders

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 01, 2026 10:30 AM
Here's What the Emergency Nurses Association Is Teaching Our First Responders
AP Photo/LM Otero

Nurses have a difficult and unforgiving job. When they work in emergency medicine, that job gets even more difficult. They sometimes have to deal with issues of life and death: car accidents, violent crimes, or other medical emergencies like heart attacks and strokes.

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You would think that the Emergency Nurses Association would focus on ways to provide better care that saves lives. You'd think wrong.

Instead, the Emergency Nurses Association is teaching RNs to apologize for the sin of misgendering a patient, and how to use preferred pronouns.

In the paragraph titled 'avoid deadnaming someone,' the Emergency Nurses Association says, "For someone who has transitioned or is transitioning, this can be harmful. The process of gender affirmation, including a new name to affirm their correct gender, is important in the process of becoming their true self. Calling someone by a name they no longer use or identify with invalidates their identity."

"If legal name verification is required for consent, billing, or other purposes, the nurse can ask the patient to verify the name on their hospital identification band or government identification," the slide continues. "Use of this name should be limited to necessary tasks only. Use the individual's updated name and correct pronouns in all other interactions. Some electronic health record systems have features that enable this information to be entered in the patient's record."

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Related:

HEALTHCARE LIBS OF TIKTOK TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

This includes a list of nonsense pronouns such as 'zie,' 'ey,' and 'tey.'

Ignoring biological reality can have deadly consequences. Men who are experiencing a heart attack often present with classic symptoms, including chest pain that radiates down the Left arm, sweating, and shortness of breath. For women, those symptoms are different and can include indigestion, nausea, and pain in the neck, back, or jaw. Ignoring that a patient is a man because he says he's a 'trans woman,' means ignoring the reality of these differences.

The woke medical practice tried this nonsense with a kidney transplant list, removing race-based biological differences in kidney function and putting critically ill White kidney patients further down the list than Black kidney patients.

Nothing good comes from the woke-ification of healthcare.

And when people die, the Left will blame 'transphobia' for it.

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They don't seem to care.

This is, of course, different.

The Left has their priorities, and saving lives is not on that list.

Many licensing bodies and employers mandate such insanity. Refusing to follow the DEI rules means loss of jobs or even licensure.

But when this starts costing lives and damaging care, maybe people will wake up to this garbage.

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