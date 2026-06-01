Here's What the Emergency Nurses Association Is Teaching Our First Responders

Nurses have a difficult and unforgiving job. When they work in emergency medicine, that job gets even more difficult. They sometimes have to deal with issues of life and death: car accidents, violent crimes, or other medical emergencies like heart attacks and strokes.

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You would think that the Emergency Nurses Association would focus on ways to provide better care that saves lives. You'd think wrong.

Instead, the Emergency Nurses Association is teaching RNs to apologize for the sin of misgendering a patient, and how to use preferred pronouns.

INBOX: This is course material from the Emergency Nurses Association for trauma nurses



They’re teaching nurses to apologize if they misgender and refer to patients with made-up pronouns.



If a patient needs emergency care and the doctor doesn’t know what s*x they actually are,… pic.twitter.com/B8RZf39sM4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2026

In the paragraph titled 'avoid deadnaming someone,' the Emergency Nurses Association says, "For someone who has transitioned or is transitioning, this can be harmful. The process of gender affirmation, including a new name to affirm their correct gender, is important in the process of becoming their true self. Calling someone by a name they no longer use or identify with invalidates their identity."

"If legal name verification is required for consent, billing, or other purposes, the nurse can ask the patient to verify the name on their hospital identification band or government identification," the slide continues. "Use of this name should be limited to necessary tasks only. Use the individual's updated name and correct pronouns in all other interactions. Some electronic health record systems have features that enable this information to be entered in the patient's record."

This includes a list of nonsense pronouns such as 'zie,' 'ey,' and 'tey.'

Ignoring biological reality can have deadly consequences. Men who are experiencing a heart attack often present with classic symptoms, including chest pain that radiates down the Left arm, sweating, and shortness of breath. For women, those symptoms are different and can include indigestion, nausea, and pain in the neck, back, or jaw. Ignoring that a patient is a man because he says he's a 'trans woman,' means ignoring the reality of these differences.

The woke medical practice tried this nonsense with a kidney transplant list, removing race-based biological differences in kidney function and putting critically ill White kidney patients further down the list than Black kidney patients.

Nothing good comes from the woke-ification of healthcare.

It's even worse than that:

If a F->M claims to have indigestion, it could actually be a heart attack as biological women present with different symptoms of a heart attack than men: Men have the weight on the chest, women feel more like indigestion.



And this pride will kill them. — I'm not an alien, I promise. (@bobpickettsr) May 31, 2026

And when people die, the Left will blame 'transphobia' for it.

"If a patient needs emergency care and the doctor doesn’t know what s*x they actually are, this can actually be dangerous and fatal." pic.twitter.com/HPC4lUuqDx — Peak Seattle (@PeakSeattle) May 31, 2026

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They don't seem to care.

This course is Trauma Nursing Core Curriculum- TNCC- 9th edition.



I was a Trauma nurse with this certification for 23 years.



I will tell you this contradicts the psychiatric training where we were taught-



To AVOID reinforcing of delusion



Use gentle reality orientation.



🤡 https://t.co/Oit37gs5IN — BB Maguire (@BB_Maguire) June 1, 2026

This is, of course, different.

That's fine, they can bleed out while the nurse looks up what to call them. https://t.co/6Q948wHuj8 — Hemlock Dreams (@AHewitt973255) June 1, 2026

The Left has their priorities, and saving lives is not on that list.

It's crazy that so many credentialed medical professionals refuse to use scientifically accurate terms regarding biological sex. https://t.co/2dGLOTka9B — 1down5up (@1down5upd) June 1, 2026

Many licensing bodies and employers mandate such insanity. Refusing to follow the DEI rules means loss of jobs or even licensure.

But when this starts costing lives and damaging care, maybe people will wake up to this garbage.