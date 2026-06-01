Iran Launches a Wave of Missiles and Drones at Kuwait in Retaliation to US Defensive Strikes

Iran reportedly launched a missile and drone attack on Kuwait on Saturday in retaliation for American defensive strikes in the region just days earlier. Kuwaiti air defense systems were activated as the government urged residents to shelter in place. The incoming munitions were successfully intercepted.

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According to a release from the Kuwaiti Army, Kuwait’s air defenses are now engaging a wave of Iranian missiles and drones. The public has been urged to remain sheltered. pic.twitter.com/B4PQ6Rtg07 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 1, 2026

🇮🇷🇰🇼Iran fired a ballistic missile at Ali Al-Salam Air Base in Kuwait



US/coalition air defenses intercepted it.



What's your read? Miscalculation or deliberate provocation?@officialrnintel https://t.co/8362r7Z4tK pic.twitter.com/caYFDKgvGn — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 1, 2026

🇺🇸🇰🇼🇮🇷 IRGC claim the U.S. hit a telecom tower on Sirik Island, so Iranian forces struck back at the airbase in Kuwait the attack came from.



“Predicted targets were destroyed.”



They also warned: any repeat aggression and the response “will be completely different.”… https://t.co/U6FhUop7wV

The strike on Kuwait came after the United States carried out several defensive strikes on Iranian radar and drone command facilities following Iran’s downing of an American drone over international waters.

"The Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. Explosion sounds heard result from air defense systems intercepting the attacks," the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said in a statement. "Everyone is requested to adhere to security and safety instructions."

🚨🚨 Official statement from Kuwait's General Staff of the Army: "The Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. Explosion sounds heard result from air defense systems intercepting the attacks. Everyone is requested to adhere to security and… https://t.co/opqDiuSPMC pic.twitter.com/5cGQjYFgeG — The Tectonic (@thetect0nic) June 1, 2026

تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية.



تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.



يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.… pic.twitter.com/TkNLV2Yj4E — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) June 1, 2026

America just reminded Iran who’s in charge.



CENTCOM confirmed U.S. forces hammered multiple Iranian targets over the weekend, taking out radar systems and drone command centers after they shot down a $4M American drone.



President Trump made it clear: Iran wants a deal, and it’s… pic.twitter.com/Fs1A1djhzm — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 1, 2026

💥BREAKING: 🇺🇸 🇮🇷 This weekend US CENTCOM struck Iranian radar and command sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island.



They came in response to Iranian actions, including the downing of a US MQ-9 Reaper over the Gulf.



Iran has retaliated with drones and missiles on a US base in Kuwait… — Crypto Rover (@cryptorover) June 1, 2026

This comes shorlty after five Americans were injured in a seperate attempted strike on Ali Al-Salem Air Base although the injuries were minor and a result of falling debris. The strike was in retaliation to another U.S. defensive strike on a drone ground‑control facility near Bandar Abbas.

🚨 JUST IN: At least 5 Americans INJURED after IRAN launched a ballistic missile at a base in Kuwait



Pray for them 🙏🏻



Iran is SCREWING UP while President Trump is personally moving to make an America First deal



"At least 5 Americans were hurt after Iran launched a ballistic… pic.twitter.com/3Ig2xh3XoT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 30, 2026

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President Trump has signaled that the United States and Iran are close to reaching a final agreement that would ensure Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon. The president and several administration officials met in the Situation Room on Friday as they weighed a final decision on an Iranian proposal, though the meeting concluded without a formal announcement.

Now, reports are circulating that Iran’s president has submitted a letter of resignation as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) continues to consolidate power and exert greater control over the Iranian government. It remains unclear how, or if, these developments will complicate ongoing negotiations.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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