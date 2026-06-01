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Tipsheet

Iran Launches a Wave of Missiles and Drones at Kuwait in Retaliation to US Defensive Strikes

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 01, 2026 11:00 AM
Iran Launches a Wave of Missiles and Drones at Kuwait in Retaliation to US Defensive Strikes
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Iran reportedly launched a missile and drone attack on Kuwait on Saturday in retaliation for American defensive strikes in the region just days earlier. Kuwaiti air defense systems were activated as the government urged residents to shelter in place. The incoming munitions were successfully intercepted.

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The strike on Kuwait came after the United States carried out several defensive strikes on Iranian radar and drone command facilities following Iran’s downing of an American drone over international waters.

"The Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. Explosion sounds heard result from air defense systems intercepting the attacks," the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said in a statement. "Everyone is requested to adhere to security and safety instructions."

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

This comes shorlty after five Americans were injured in a seperate attempted strike on Ali Al-Salem Air Base although the injuries were minor and a result of falling debris. The strike was in retaliation to another U.S. defensive strike on a drone ground‑control facility near Bandar Abbas. 

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President Trump has signaled that the United States and Iran are close to reaching a final agreement that would ensure Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon. The president and several administration officials met in the Situation Room on Friday as they weighed a final decision on an Iranian proposal, though the meeting concluded without a formal announcement. 

Now, reports are circulating that Iran’s president has submitted a letter of resignation as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) continues to consolidate power and exert greater control over the Iranian government. It remains unclear how, or if, these developments will complicate ongoing negotiations.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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