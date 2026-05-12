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Tipsheet

Kuwait Confirms Iranian Security Breach at Strategic Port Project

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 12, 2026 3:45 PM
Kuwait Confirms Iranian Security Breach at Strategic Port Project
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Iran has been accused of launching a covert operation against Kuwait, with over four individuals affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attempting to infiltrate Bubiyan Island. The island is home to the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, a major development funded by China as part of its Belt and Road Initiative. 

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Kuwaiti authorities described the incursion as an attempted sabotage or hostile operation. It was thwarted by Kuwaiti security forces in early May, as the country reported detaining four suspects, while two others escaped during the confrontation. One Kuwaiti security personnel was injured.

Kuwaiti officials described the attack as a “flagrant violation” of Kuwait's sovereignty, as the country's foreign minister declared “Kuwait’s full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its people.”

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While the attack occurred around May 3, Kuwait waited until Tuesday to provide details linking the attack to Iran.  

Some have speculated that the attack was a kill/capture mission directed at U.S. forces in the region, as the Iranian regime scrounges for leverage against the U.S. amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

This comes amid reports that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been involved in covert actions targeting Iranian oil infrastructure in recent weeks. The UAE has in recent months signaled a closer strategic alignment with Western partners and expanded regional security cooperation, as it recently withdrew from OPEC as of May 1. Reports also say that the UAE was sent  Iron Dome technology by Israel, as the country has suffered unprovoked attacks by Iran.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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