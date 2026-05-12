Kuwait Confirms Iranian Security Breach at Strategic Port Project

Iran has been accused of launching a covert operation against Kuwait, with over four individuals affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attempting to infiltrate Bubiyan Island. The island is home to the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, a major development funded by China as part of its Belt and Road Initiative.

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Kuwaiti authorities described the incursion as an attempted sabotage or hostile operation. It was thwarted by Kuwaiti security forces in early May, as the country reported detaining four suspects, while two others escaped during the confrontation. One Kuwaiti security personnel was injured.

Kuwaiti officials described the attack as a “flagrant violation” of Kuwait's sovereignty, as the country's foreign minister declared “Kuwait’s full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its people.”

🚨 JUST NOW: Iran has LAUNCHED ATTACKS on Kuwait — and the United Arab Emirates has been launching their own strikes to retaliate against Iranian strikes



Iran is FAFOing with the Gulf nations!



"Kuwait said it shot down a pair of drones from Iran flying overhead. A pair of… pic.twitter.com/5w1PPg8mP3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 12, 2026

🇰🇼 Kuwait has accused Iran of attempting a failed attack on Bubiyan Island, which hosts a China-funded port project.



Kuwait has formally summoned the Iranian ambassador and delivered a strong protest note after a group of IRGC terrorists infiltrated Bubiyan Island, a highly… pic.twitter.com/oTHW1IjkFX — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 12, 2026

Kuwait confirmed that IRGC forces attempted to breach Bubiyan Island, triggering armed clashes with Kuwaiti military personnel. The incident followed the earlier arrest of four individuals with suspected IRGC ties who had tried to enter Kuwait. Iran's ambassador has been summoned… — Polymarket Intel (@PolymarketIntel) May 12, 2026

While the attack occurred around May 3, Kuwait waited until Tuesday to provide details linking the attack to Iran.

Some have speculated that the attack was a kill/capture mission directed at U.S. forces in the region, as the Iranian regime scrounges for leverage against the U.S. amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

BREAKING:



The IRGC attack reported today by Kuwait on Bubiyan Island was likely a kill/capture mission directed at US forces.



The Island sits about 30 km southwest of the Iranian border. This is not the first time Iran has directed attacks at US forces reportedly based on the… pic.twitter.com/siGYjKyamd — Matt Tardio (@angertab) May 12, 2026

This comes amid reports that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been involved in covert actions targeting Iranian oil infrastructure in recent weeks. The UAE has in recent months signaled a closer strategic alignment with Western partners and expanded regional security cooperation, as it recently withdrew from OPEC as of May 1. Reports also say that the UAE was sent Iron Dome technology by Israel, as the country has suffered unprovoked attacks by Iran.

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⭕️ Israel sent Iron Dome anti-missile batteries and personnel to operate them to the United Arab Emirates, according to U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.



Speaking at an event in Tel Aviv on Monday, Huckabee said, “I’d like to say a word of appreciation for United Arab… pic.twitter.com/kkPGo6MYWC — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) May 12, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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