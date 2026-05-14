Karen Bass Has Another Welfare Scheme That's a Kick in the Teeth for L.A. Taxpayers

Talk about adding insult to injury. A year and a half after L.A. Mayor Karen Bass let her city burn to the ground, she's running for reelection so that Los Angelinos can continue living under her failed leadership. While thousands of homes are waiting for the permitting process to play out, Bass is on the campaign trail making promises to the city's meth addicts.

Advertisement

She's demanding taxpayer-funded dental care for them, arguing they'll never be able to succeed without teeth.

LA Mayor Karen Bass demands free dental care for meth heads because "you can't succeed without teeth." pic.twitter.com/YdOHUu14rl — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) May 13, 2026

"How many people who are unhoused that you meet have no teeth at all?" she asked. "They don't have teeth. Why? Because meth rots your teeth. You can't succeed without teeth. So there needs to be comprehensive healthcare provided to these people."

No, they can't succeed because they're meth addicts, which is also why they're homeless. But Bass doesn't talk about fixing their addictions. Just the cosmetic aspect of it.

Here's more:

Bass’ comments quickly drew backlash from critics who noted that her approach to homelessness is too lenient and contributes to the ongoing crisis in Los Angeles. The remarks come as Bass continues to face attacks from mayoral challenger Spencer Pratt, who has increasingly made homelessness and public drug use central issues in his campaign. He also blames Bass for letting the Palisades Fire burn out of control.



Pratt's home, as well as that of his parents, neighbors, friends, were all burned down during that blaze that wiped out entire neighborhood, scattering residents into hotels and out of the area altogether. Pratt ran a series of AI-generated campaign ads criticizing Bass over homelessness, crime, and city conditions. In response, the mayor has accused the campaign messaging of “taking a violent turn.”

Medicare doesn't cover dental work for seniors.

Meanwhile, millions of elderly Americans on fixed Social Security can’t afford basic dentures or dental care because Medicare doesn’t cover it. ~19 million seniors 65+ lack dental coverage entirely, and ~8% of older adults skip needed care due to cost. But sure, prioritize free… — 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) May 13, 2026

Shameful.

Naturally. The drug addicts, criminals and illegal aliens need pearly whites.



Californians must worker harder and budget better so they can pay for that.



It’s about “equity” and “compassion”, so no complaining or moving out of the state now you hear? — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) May 13, 2026

Work harder, taxpayers. The meth addict on the corner needs a new set of teeth.

Pro Tip: You have to fix the meth problem before you fix the teeth problem. https://t.co/PjCGA0vInW — Beverly Hallberg (@BeverlyHallberg) May 13, 2026

Fixing the meth problem is racist, or something.

Spencer Pratt: "Let's get the meth heads off the streets and into drug abuse treatment."



Mayor Bass: "Let's get the meth heads dental implants."



The choice is clear- https://t.co/NESulWbHbe — Usually Right (@normouspenis) May 13, 2026

It's as clear as day.

It’s not government‘s job to be responsible for people‘s terrible decisions. Perhaps stop giving out free needles and drugs? Vote Spencer Pratt. https://t.co/fy2K3tZQVk — Chris Gore (@ThatChrisGore) May 13, 2026

Advertisement

The government makes all of us responsible by taking our tax dollars for these schemes.

The democrats are the party of losers and crazy people. https://t.co/JhlkEbWlN3 — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) May 14, 2026

Hard to argue with this.

Los Angeles has a homeless problem, a crime problem, and an incompetent, corrupt government that has made rebuilding after last year's wildfires almost impossible. Instead of focusing on those issues, Bass is handing out more taxpayer money to meth addicts.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.