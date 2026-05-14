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Karen Bass Has Another Welfare Scheme That's a Kick in the Teeth for L.A. Taxpayers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 14, 2026 12:15 PM
Karen Bass Has Another Welfare Scheme That's a Kick in the Teeth for L.A. Taxpayers
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Talk about adding insult to injury. A year and a half after L.A. Mayor Karen Bass let her city burn to the ground, she's running for reelection so that Los Angelinos can continue living under her failed leadership. While thousands of homes are waiting for the permitting process to play out, Bass is on the campaign trail making promises to the city's meth addicts.

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She's demanding taxpayer-funded dental care for them, arguing they'll never be able to succeed without teeth.

"How many people who are unhoused that you meet have no teeth at all?" she asked. "They don't have teeth. Why? Because meth rots your teeth. You can't succeed without teeth. So there needs to be comprehensive healthcare provided to these people."

No, they can't succeed because they're meth addicts, which is also why they're homeless. But Bass doesn't talk about fixing their addictions. Just the cosmetic aspect of it.

Here's more:

Bass’ comments quickly drew backlash from critics who noted that her approach to homelessness is too lenient and contributes to the ongoing crisis in Los Angeles. The remarks come as Bass continues to face attacks from mayoral challenger Spencer Pratt, who has increasingly made homelessness and public drug use central issues in his campaign. He also blames Bass for letting the Palisades Fire burn out of control.

Pratt's home, as well as that of his parents, neighbors, friends, were all burned down during that blaze that wiped out entire neighborhood, scattering residents into hotels and out of the area altogether. Pratt ran a series of AI-generated campaign ads criticizing Bass over homelessness, crime, and city conditions. In response, the mayor has accused the campaign messaging of “taking a violent turn.”

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Related:

CRIME HOMELESSNESS KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES MEDICARE

Medicare doesn't cover dental work for seniors.

Shameful.

Work harder, taxpayers. The meth addict on the corner needs a new set of teeth.

Fixing the meth problem is racist, or something.

It's as clear as day.

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The government makes all of us responsible by taking our tax dollars for these schemes.

Hard to argue with this.

Los Angeles has a homeless problem, a crime problem, and an incompetent, corrupt government that has made rebuilding after last year's wildfires almost impossible. Instead of focusing on those issues, Bass is handing out more taxpayer money to meth addicts.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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