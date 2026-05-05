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Tipsheet

GOP Hopeful Steve Hilton Has 72% Chance of Advancing to General Election in CA Governors Race

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 05, 2026 2:30 PM
GOP Hopeful Steve Hilton Has 72% Chance of Advancing to General Election in CA Governors Race
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Steve Hilton now has a 72 percent chance of advancing to the general election in California's gubernatorial race, as the Republican has managed to maintain his lead in the race.

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In the Golden State, the top two candidates in the race, regardless of party, advance to the general election. The primary is set for June 2nd.

Currently, Hilton is tied with former Health and Human Services Secretary and dark horse candidate Xavier Becerra, who has drawn much of his support from Gavin Newsom’s base.

Hilton has laid out a Republican vision for California centered on reducing the state’s bureaucracy and putting more money back into Californians’ pockets through tax cuts and policies aimed at supporting businesses. In short, he has made economic reform the centerpiece of his argument for restoring California to its former strength, as long-standing single-party rule has stifled the state’s potential.

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Many right-wing observers had hoped Republicans could secure both general election slots, however Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, the other Republican candidate, has begun to fall behind as Democratic voters have coalesced around Becerra and progressive billionaire Tom Steyer.

President Trump, for his part, has endorsed Hilton in the race.

"I have known and respected Steve Hilton, who is running for Governor of California, for many years," President Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell. Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job. People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World."

"Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so!" he added. "With Federal help, and a Great Governor, like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before! Steve Hilton has my COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. He will be a GREAT Governor and, importantly, WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!"

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