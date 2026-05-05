GOP Hopeful Steve Hilton Has 72% Chance of Advancing to General Election in CA Governors Race

Steve Hilton now has a 72 percent chance of advancing to the general election in California's gubernatorial race, as the Republican has managed to maintain his lead in the race.

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UPDATE: Steve Hilton (R) has a 72% chance of advancing in the California Governor primary pic.twitter.com/hPJu37aM5w — Kalshi Politics (@KalshiPolitics) May 4, 2026

In the Golden State, the top two candidates in the race, regardless of party, advance to the general election. The primary is set for June 2nd.

Currently, Hilton is tied with former Health and Human Services Secretary and dark horse candidate Xavier Becerra, who has drawn much of his support from Gavin Newsom’s base.

New - Governor Poll - California



🔵 Becerra 18%

🔴 Hilton 18%

🔴 Bianco 14%

🔵 Stayer 12%

🔵 Porter 8%

🔵 Mahan 7%



Evitarus #C (🔵) - LV - 5/2 pic.twitter.com/uV2sNGHxNf — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) May 4, 2026

Hilton has laid out a Republican vision for California centered on reducing the state’s bureaucracy and putting more money back into Californians’ pockets through tax cuts and policies aimed at supporting businesses. In short, he has made economic reform the centerpiece of his argument for restoring California to its former strength, as long-standing single-party rule has stifled the state’s potential.

Small businesses are the heartbeat of California, but Sacramento treats them like the enemy.



I’m ending the bureaucratic war on job creators by sunsetting old regulations and making every new one pay for itself.



Less red tape means more jobs, higher wages, and thriving Main… pic.twitter.com/RJSpZyokHP — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) May 5, 2026

We can turn the state of California around!



Gavin Newsom has brought us: The highest gas prices in the nation, $2 more than the national average. Crushing taxes pushing families and businesses out of the state, massive amounts of waste and fraud. The highest cost of living and… pic.twitter.com/q1Ob2gWVZt — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) May 4, 2026

Many right-wing observers had hoped Republicans could secure both general election slots, however Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, the other Republican candidate, has begun to fall behind as Democratic voters have coalesced around Becerra and progressive billionaire Tom Steyer.

President Trump, for his part, has endorsed Hilton in the race.

"I have known and respected Steve Hilton, who is running for Governor of California, for many years," President Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell. Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job. People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World."

"Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so!" he added. "With Federal help, and a Great Governor, like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before! Steve Hilton has my COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. He will be a GREAT Governor and, importantly, WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!"

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🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: President Trump has endorsed Steve Hilton (R) for GOVERNOR of California



Hilton is running on destroying Gavin Newsom's fraud and undoing the failure!



"Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so! With Federal… pic.twitter.com/vdqToS7VAs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 6, 2026

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