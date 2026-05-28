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The 'Stop Nick Shirley Act' Advances in CA

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 28, 2026 11:00 AM
The 'Stop Nick Shirley Act' Advances in CA
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

California have officially advanced the infamous "Stop Nick Shirley Act," which in effect criminalizes investigative journalism by allowing organizations from non-profits to non-governmental organizations (NGO) to demand the removal of videos capturing misconduct in public, and threatens journalists who refuse with massive fines. 

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The bill was passed in the state Assembly on Tuesday, largely along party lines, although two Republican legislators also voted in favor of it.

"California just voted to pass AB 2624, aka 'The Stop Nick Shirley Act,'" Shirley wrote on X. "This bill puts journalists at civil risk for investigating fraud and makes it harder to expose fraud in 'immigration support services,' including NGOs, nonprofits and health care facilities that receive hundreds of millions from the state of California each year."

This bill would have made it criminal to expose fake hospices in LA or the Somali “learing center” in Minnesota if they then claim “reasonable fear” and the business owner gives a written demand not to post the video. 

Plain and simple, California is trying to make it harder to expose fraud and scare individuals from investigating fraud in their communities, as they could be sued for an injunction to remove the video + forced to pay their attorney fees + minimum $4,000 in damages.

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"The Attorney General's wife, Mia Bonta, created this bill and is now trying to make it law," he added. "How is this not a conflict of interest? California is full of FRAUDSTERS!"

This comes as Shirley has led an independent crusade against fraud, first in Minnesota, where he uncovered a daycare fraud scheme involving owners who falsely billed taxpayers for federal funds despite being unable to prove they actually cared for children. He later turned his attention to California, where he exposed alleged at-home hospice care fraud, along with additional daycare fraud schemes.

Shirley even confronted California state legislators at the Capitol last month over the “Stop Nick Shirley Act.”

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Fraud has become Shirley’s primary focus, as he has repeatedly questioned why the issue appears to be treated as a left-versus-right battle when it should concern every taxpaying American. Democratic officials have yet to confirm or deny the fraud Shirley says he has exposed, raising questions about whether they are avoiding the issue altogether or whether their silence is meant to keep their base from seriously confronting the allegations.

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