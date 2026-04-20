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Nick Shirley Confronts CA Legislators Over the New 'Stop Nick Shirley Act'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 20, 2026 11:00 AM
Nick Shirley Confronts CA Legislators Over the New 'Stop Nick Shirley Act'
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Nick Shirley, an independent journalist and YouTuber known for his fraud exposés in Minnesota and now California, went out to confront California legislators over Assembly Bill 2624, which many have dubbed the “Stop Nick Shirley Act.” 

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The legislation is framed by the state’s Democrats as a measure to protect the privacy of businesses and those who provide immigration support services. It would allow certain covered workers and organizations to withhold personal details such as home addresses, and would restrict the posting of their images or personal information online when done to threaten, intimidate, or incite violence. 

Failure to comply with the bill could result in thousands of dollars in fines or up to a year in jail.

In one clip, Shirley confronted a California state senator and the Speaker of the Assembly, Robert Rivas.

The state senator insisted that Shirley’s understanding of the bill was a misinterpretation and told him she was willing to sit down and go over it in greater detail. The Speaker, however, ignored his questions and quickly retreated to his car.

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In another clip, Shirley confronted State Senator Scott Wiener, whose only response was to call him a “psycho scam artist.”

After the full video’s release, Shirley appeared on Fox News Sunday to blast legislators for attacking him personally instead of working with him to investigate and stop fraud, an issue he says isn’t partisan.

"Well, they should be working with me to crack down on this fraud. Instead, they want to make me look like the bad person," Shirley said. "Maybe it's because that fraud makes them look bad, but in reality, I'm there to help everyone out. This fraud, it's not a Republican or Democrat issue. There is a lot more fraud in Democrat states, but I'm actually just trying to help America in general."

"And so for them to make these attacks, it's kind of very, it's quite frankly, very stupid of them to do that when in fact, I'm just providing a huge public service, more than any public service they've done, and they get very upset about it," he added.

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This comes as Shirley has completed several investigations in California, uncovering issues ranging from hospice fraud to daycare fraud

No state officials have commented on the legitimacy of his findings, choosing neither to confirm nor deny them, or even to acknowledge that the state may have a problem with fraud.

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