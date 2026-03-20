Steve Hilton Thanks Nick Shirley for His Work, As Newsom Turns a Blind Eye to CA Fraud

Steve Hilton, a leading candidate for governor in California, thanked independent journalist and YouTuber Nick Shirley for exposing fraud in the Golden State, as Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to mocking him online and has yet to confirm or even deny the allegations he raised.

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Nick Shirley, right now pic.twitter.com/vWrp34Dmfa — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 17, 2026

A message of appreciation @nickshirleyy



THANK YOU for helping expose the fraud in California. Gavin Newsom is attacking you because he is in on it - the fraud finances the Democrat machine.



As governor, with CAL DOGE, I will STOP the fraud, prosecute and protect taxpayers. pic.twitter.com/N54gOlPG2D — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) March 20, 2026

"So this is a message of appreciation for Nick Shirley," Hilton said. "Thank you. Thank you for what you're doing. Thank you for helping to expose the fraud here in California."

"I know why Gavin Newsom is attacking you for exposing the fraud. It's because Gavin Newsom is in on it," he said. "He's either in on it because the fraud is being siphoned off for his donors and cronies, or because the fraud is actually financing the Democrat political machine here in California. Here's my commitment. When I'm governor, I won't be attacking Nick Shirley for finding the fraud. I will be working with him to find it and to stop it so we can stop the theft of taxpayer money."

Hilton continues to lead in the polls as the state’s gubernatorial primary approaches on June 2, 2026. Democrats are fielding 10 candidates, with none heeding calls to drop out or emerging as a clear frontrunner.

New - California governor primary



🔴 Hilton 17%

🔴 Bianco 16%

🔵 Swalwell 13%

🔵 Porter 13%

🔵 Steyer 10%

🔵 Becerra 5%



🔴 Top 2 go for a runoff



Barkley #B - RV - 3/14 pic.twitter.com/Hfg6WiVV11 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) March 18, 2026

In his latest video, Shirley claims to have uncovered $172 million in hospice fraud, highlighting the lavish lifestyles of alleged providers and exposing one location that reportedly trained individuals on how to carry out the scheme.

🚨 Here is the full 40 minutes of my crew and I exposing California fraud, Minnesota was big but California is even bigger... We uncovered over $170,000,000 in fraud as these fraudsters live in luxury with no consequences. Like it and share it, the fraud must STOP.



We ALL work… pic.twitter.com/7nWX9jL6NI — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 17, 2026

🚨 NEW: Nick Shirley SLAMS Gavin Newsom: “The Governor of California is an enemy to the people of California. He’s literally working to support the fraudsters: he could be working to expose the fraud.”



“How stupid do you have to be to say ‘let’s go after the guy exposing the… pic.twitter.com/2ZqpetXR0r — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 19, 2026

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