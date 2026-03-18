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Tipsheet

Nick Shirley Explains Exactly How the California Hospice Fraud Scheme Works

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 18, 2026 2:00 PM
Nick Shirley Explains Exactly How the California Hospice Fraud Scheme Works
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Independent journalist Nick Shirley has helped expose massive fraud in Minnesota, and now he's set his sights on California, where the fraud is far worse.

Governor Gavin Newsom attacked him for his work, of course, because Newsom has aided and abetted the fraud. But Shirley isn't alone. Dr. Oz, CBS, and Fox News have all shone a spotlight on the fraud, too. It's likely to make Minnesota's fraud look like pocket change.

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Shirley also explained how the fraud works, and how the scammers are getting away with millions.

Shirley points out that one hospice, All Day Hospice Care, has billed for $3.1 million, or about $6,000 per patient, since 2023. It rented a small suite inside of an unmarked office building, where they close up shop when questions about their business arise.

Newsom was warned in 2022 about the fraud.

He ignored it. Or, more accurately, he paused hospice licensing, but didn't address the 1,500 percent increase in agencies.

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Related:

CALIFORNIA FOX NEWS GAVIN NEWSOM MEDICARE

There are several agencies out of that same address.

That's insane.

This is true. Only some people are above the law.

Yes. We're sending our tax dollars to fraudsters, and Democrat politicians are fine with it.

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Our problem is not that we tax too little; it's that we spend and waste too much. In fact, we may not even have a spending problem. It may be all fraud.

The state of California could audit all of these businesses and shut them down if they're found to be fraudulent. But just as Minnesota turned a blind eye to the fraud, so did California.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

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