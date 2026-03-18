Nick Shirley Explains Exactly How the California Hospice Fraud Scheme Works

Independent journalist Nick Shirley has helped expose massive fraud in Minnesota, and now he's set his sights on California, where the fraud is far worse.

Governor Gavin Newsom attacked him for his work, of course, because Newsom has aided and abetted the fraud. But Shirley isn't alone. Dr. Oz, CBS, and Fox News have all shone a spotlight on the fraud, too. It's likely to make Minnesota's fraud look like pocket change.

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Shirley also explained how the fraud works, and how the scammers are getting away with millions.

This is how the hospice fraud works:

- Get a small office in LA

- Collect Medicare beneficiary numbers

- Enroll people into hospice

- Bill the government for millions



Get caught or become suspicious?

Pack up and walk away with millions



END ALL THE FRAUD. pic.twitter.com/xbQFCXKH6B — Nick Shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 17, 2026

Shirley points out that one hospice, All Day Hospice Care, has billed for $3.1 million, or about $6,000 per patient, since 2023. It rented a small suite inside of an unmarked office building, where they close up shop when questions about their business arise.

Newsom was warned in 2022 about the fraud.

Newsom was warned in 2022 by our state auditor.



Newsom and Bonta knowingly allowed it to happen and I bet they and and their friends made money personally from allowing it to happen. pic.twitter.com/AOEqdem8Hx — LilRascal (@rascal113646) March 17, 2026

He ignored it. Or, more accurately, he paused hospice licensing, but didn't address the 1,500 percent increase in agencies.

There are several agencies out of that same address.

That's insane.

a lot of friends are saying they feel like a moron for not participating in these scams. Don't worry, if you tried this as a white man they would prosecute you and send your a** to prison DAY ONE. Only white men are expected to follow rules in America. It's the same as gun laws. https://t.co/8JkoKIUiLT — Fugitive Caesar (@ThomBrady5) March 17, 2026

This is true. Only some people are above the law.

This is banana republic-level insanity:



> the fraudsters are *so blatant* that it's quite literally impossible that the government has been unaware of it



> politicians defend the fraud (+ slander Nick)



> so...we're paying taxes that are directly redistributed to people who… https://t.co/D084P8PwSq pic.twitter.com/W4x1TcibyT — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) March 17, 2026

Yes. We're sending our tax dollars to fraudsters, and Democrat politicians are fine with it.

When anyone tells you ‘we need taxes to pay for roads s d schools”

Here are your ‘roads“ & ‘schools”.



Taxes are THEFT of YOUR MONEY to give to CRIMINALS & PARASITES.



Defund ALL public grants.

Abolish ALL Taxes.

Deport EVERY invader.

Banish every Politician who stole your money. https://t.co/jPfhmKgcM3 — 󠁧󠁢BeuwenDragon (@BeuwenDragon) March 18, 2026

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Our problem is not that we tax too little; it's that we spend and waste too much. In fact, we may not even have a spending problem. It may be all fraud.

The state of California could audit all of these businesses and shut them down if they're found to be fraudulent. But just as Minnesota turned a blind eye to the fraud, so did California.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

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