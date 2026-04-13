California Democrats Just Revealed Their New Scheme to Protect Fraudsters

Democrat lawmakers in California have begun to set their sights on citizen journalists who wade through the filth of government corruption, introducing a new law that could see individuals like Nick Shirley subject to a $10,000 fine.

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California legislators are trying to make investigating fraud illegal https://t.co/tmWik0Z1iv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2026

California is trying to pass a bill that would criminalize investigative journalism with misdemeanors, $10,000 fines, imprisonment, and content takedown.



The proposed bill is titled AB 2624 and was made after I exposed mass fraud by immigrant groups in America.



Under AB 2624,… pic.twitter.com/4p0SjO7hOZ — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) April 13, 2026

The bill, promoted as an initiative to grant “privacy for immigration support services providers.” The leftists pushing the new legislation state that it “would similarly establish an address confidentiality program for a designated immigration support services provider, employee, or volunteer, as defined, who faces threats of violence or harassment from the public because of their affiliation with a designated immigration support services facility.”

Lawmakers specifically label posts on social media leading to vague instances of “harassment” as a prohibited activity.

“The enemy truly is within,” Shirley said in a post on social media. “When our politicians would rather protect fraudsters and illegal migrants, it’s time for us to stand up or face mass oppression from the traitors who `rule` over us.”

Conservative lawmakers in the state have slammed the bill for its aims to “silence citizen journalists and shield taxpayer-funded organizations from public scrutiny.”

“California Democrats are trying to intimidate citizen watchdog journalists and protect waste and fraud happening in far-Left-wing NGOs,” Republican Carl DeMaio said in a press release. “AB 2624 can only be described as the ‘Stop Nick Shirley Act’ — a bill designed to silence citizen journalists exposing fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars.”

“If this bill becomes law, the message is clear to every journalist in California: expose corruption and you will be punished,” DeMaio continued. “AB 2624 is an unconstitutional direct attack on transparency and the First Amendment – and it needs to be defeated.”

Disgusting. As governor I would veto this corrupt bill, and work WITH @nickshirleyy to find, stop and PROSECUTE fraud, alongside my 'Golden Ticket' running mates @Herb4Controller @MichaelGatesESQ @GloriaJRomero ✊ https://t.co/EgdjUCjGHv — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) April 13, 2026

They’re not even subtle in their call for censorship



Heaven help California https://t.co/f6UN5OjJqF — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 13, 2026

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They’re framing this proposed bill as protecting immigrant groups from harassment but the real reason is to disincentive people from uncovering fraud. People can claim harassment, the investigator gets penalized, no fraud gets uncovered.



Yet another law proposed under the guise… https://t.co/qf4PnO1s6g — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) April 13, 2026

Every news organization in America should be fighting this. CA is clearly compromised. https://t.co/V1tsvIr1a1 — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) April 13, 2026

California Democrats are once again proving that they will do anything within their power (and often outside of it) to protect illegals and criminals over American citizens.

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