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Tipsheet

California Democrats Just Revealed Their New Scheme to Protect Fraudsters

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 13, 2026 8:30 PM
California Democrats Just Revealed Their New Scheme to Protect Fraudsters
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Democrat lawmakers in California have begun to set their sights on citizen journalists who wade through the filth of government corruption, introducing a new law that could see individuals like Nick Shirley subject to a $10,000 fine.

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The bill, promoted as an initiative to grant “privacy for immigration support services providers.” The leftists pushing the new legislation state that it “would similarly establish an address confidentiality program for a designated immigration support services provider, employee, or volunteer, as defined, who faces threats of violence or harassment from the public because of their affiliation with a designated immigration support services facility.”

Lawmakers specifically label posts on social media leading to vague instances of “harassment” as a prohibited activity.

“The enemy truly is within,” Shirley said in a post on social media. “When our politicians would rather protect fraudsters and illegal migrants, it’s time for us to stand up or face mass oppression from the traitors who `rule` over us.”

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CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Conservative lawmakers in the state have slammed the bill for its aims to “silence citizen journalists and shield taxpayer-funded organizations from public scrutiny.”

“California Democrats are trying to intimidate citizen watchdog journalists and protect waste and fraud happening in far-Left-wing NGOs,” Republican Carl DeMaio said in a press release. “AB 2624 can only be described as the ‘Stop Nick Shirley Act’ — a bill designed to silence citizen journalists exposing fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars.”

“If this bill becomes law, the message is clear to every journalist in California: expose corruption and you will be punished,” DeMaio continued. “AB 2624 is an unconstitutional direct attack on transparency and the First Amendment – and it needs to be defeated.”

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California Democrats are once again proving that they will do anything within their power (and often outside of it) to protect illegals and criminals over American citizens.

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