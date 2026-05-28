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Tipsheet

These Democrats Will Rip Their Own Voters, but Stay Silent on Dems Horrific Memorial Day Post Controversy

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 28, 2026 1:45 PM
These Democrats Will Rip Their Own Voters, but Stay Silent on Dems Horrific Memorial Day Post Controversy
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Democrats have been under fire this week for a horrific post to social media on Memorial Day, where they "honored" the 13 American troops who gave their lives for the war in Iran, by claiming that they sacrificed themselves not for the good of the United States, but in "Trump's war in Iran."

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Although the Democrats' post was quickly deleted, both Republicans and Democrats condemned it as insensitive, arguing that it trivialized the sacrifice of U.S. service members.

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Even some Democrats who have served in the American armed forces blasted the tone-deaf post.

But many of those running for Congress against Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections had nothing to say about the disrespect shown to American servicemen, despite having plenty of nasty things to say about those they are vying to represent.

Sarah Trone Garriott, a Democrat running against Rep. Zach Nunn in Iowa’s 3rd District, has claimed that Iowa Christians who oppose transgender surgeries for children are racist. She has also said she feels uncomfortable with white people, criticized her state’s leaders as being too white, too Christian, and too male, and condemned what she described as Iowa’s animosity toward Muslims

Similarly, Christina Bohannan, a Democrat running against Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa’s 1st District, has slammed her state as “backwards” for opposing diversity, equity, and inclusion policies. Meanwhile, Rebecca Cooke, who is running against Rep. Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin’s 3rd District, has criticized her hometown as “racist.”

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This comes as Republicans seek to maintain control of the House of Representatives this November, while Democrats are expected to gain several seats. A number of Republican-led states have engaged in political redistricting that could give Republicans an estimated additional 21 seats, though it remains unclear whether that will be enough to keep control of Congress. 

President Trump has warned that the consequences could be severe if Democrats retake the House, as some Democrats have suggested they may pursue a third impeachment effort against the president.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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Spencer Pratt Had a Brutal Response After a Heckler Told Him He Lacks Government Experience Dmitri Bolt
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