Democrats have been under fire this week for a horrific post to social media on Memorial Day, where they "honored" the 13 American troops who gave their lives for the war in Iran, by claiming that they sacrificed themselves not for the good of the United States, but in "Trump's war in Iran."

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Democrats are getting called out after trying to quietly delete a Memorial Day post that politicized fallen U.S. service members to take a jab at President Trump.



The post, made from the official Democrats account, originally featured a photo of the 13 service members who died… pic.twitter.com/7ccQQFdsMX — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 26, 2026

Although the Democrats' post was quickly deleted, both Republicans and Democrats condemned it as insensitive, arguing that it trivialized the sacrifice of U.S. service members.

The @TheDemocrats deleted this and will take the “my bad” defense.



That is a solid No Way in Hell. @RebeccaforWI and her democrat friends think our dead veterans are political pawns.



She either disavows this, or owns it.



Period. pic.twitter.com/dHofv2ZlVS — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) May 26, 2026

This should never happen.



While Americans honored the fallen this weekend, the Democratic Party used their faces in a political attack.



Their sacrifice deserves better. The Democrats need to do better. https://t.co/gSS5kQdWbL pic.twitter.com/K5ofKA9FqR — Zach Nunn (@NunnForCongress) May 26, 2026

While Americans were honoring our fallen heroes, @TheDemocrats posted a shameful political attack on Memorial Day, then deleted it when they caught backlash.



13 American heroes lost their lives, including 6 Iowans. Their memory deserves better than being used as a political… pic.twitter.com/toIODZ0ZQ5 — Dr. Miller-Meeks (@millermeeks) May 26, 2026

Even some Democrats who have served in the American armed forces blasted the tone-deaf post.

It is incredibly distasteful to use our heroic dead for a political attack on Memorial Day. I’m a Democrat and I condemn this post by the DNC. https://t.co/2lqI4jGcnd — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) May 25, 2026

If we want the moral high ground, we have to be better.



I fought for our country and served with those who made the ultimate sacrifice.



It’s wrong to politicize this day. I won’t hesitate to call out my own team when we fall short. https://t.co/cGNTBbIs9K — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) May 25, 2026

But many of those running for Congress against Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections had nothing to say about the disrespect shown to American servicemen, despite having plenty of nasty things to say about those they are vying to represent.

Sarah Trone Garriott, a Democrat running against Rep. Zach Nunn in Iowa’s 3rd District, has claimed that Iowa Christians who oppose transgender surgeries for children are racist. She has also said she feels uncomfortable with white people, criticized her state’s leaders as being too white, too Christian, and too male, and condemned what she described as Iowa’s animosity toward Muslims.

Similarly, Christina Bohannan, a Democrat running against Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa’s 1st District, has slammed her state as “backwards” for opposing diversity, equity, and inclusion policies. Meanwhile, Rebecca Cooke, who is running against Rep. Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin’s 3rd District, has criticized her hometown as “racist.”

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This comes as Republicans seek to maintain control of the House of Representatives this November, while Democrats are expected to gain several seats. A number of Republican-led states have engaged in political redistricting that could give Republicans an estimated additional 21 seats, though it remains unclear whether that will be enough to keep control of Congress.

President Trump has warned that the consequences could be severe if Democrats retake the House, as some Democrats have suggested they may pursue a third impeachment effort against the president.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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