Democrats Use Fallen Heroes As Props To Bash Trump On Memorial Day

While President Donald Trump and key members of his administration spent Memorial Day visiting Arlington National Cemetery to pay respects to America’s fallen heroes, Democrats instead used the national day of remembrance to bash Trump.

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Today, we honor the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in Trump’s war with Iran. pic.twitter.com/4Act0DK7Js — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 25, 2026

The official X account of the Democrat party published a graphic featuring the American service members who were killed in action during Operation Epic Fury earlier this year with the caption: "Today, we honor the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in Trump’s war with Iran."

The larger Democrat party weren’t the only leftists taking this opportunity to push their progressive politics. The radical Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey used his platform for a lengthy post to honor the saint of the Democrat party: George Floyd. Frey wouldn’t acknowledge that it was Memorial Day for three hours after his initial post by using a low-effort graphic after receiving significant backlash. Of course, they City of Minneapolis had to get in on the performative posting as well, and they have still yet to make any posting even acknowledging Memorial Day.

Today, we remember George Floyd, who was murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer six years ago.



That moment changed our city forever. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 25, 2026

Memorial Day is a time to remember the brave service members who gave their lives for our country and the freedoms we enjoy today.



We owe them — and the families who carry their memory forward — our deepest gratitude. pic.twitter.com/v8I2tuzr77 — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 25, 2026

Today we remember George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/GYP27DF0DB — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) May 25, 2026

As you would expect, patriots flooded social media to tear progressives apart for their disordered priorities.

Today, we honor all Americans who made that ultimate sacrifice not in service to a person or party — but to their nation.



Using these heroes’ deaths for politics on Memorial Day is truly disgusting. https://t.co/KkSFdJZJ60 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 25, 2026

This is sick. Politicizing these men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. And on Memorial Day!? https://t.co/emU8KVOing — emily miller (@emilymiller) May 25, 2026

Democrats really really hate you https://t.co/BOYeiQ4khZ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 25, 2026

5 posts TODAY about George Floyd



0 posts about Memorial Day https://t.co/v06wNr9Q26 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 25, 2026

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Never forget that Jacob Frey showed up to cry over the casket of George Floyd, a violent career criminal who died of a drug overdose



His outrage is as fake as his tears. https://t.co/ihVrxKUjtK pic.twitter.com/SzxsZM4KKf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 25, 2026

Patriotic Americans spend today remembering those heroes of our armed forces who gave their lives in service of this country, not praying at the altar of a felon druggy who died of a fentanyl overdose, you moronic sniveling coward https://t.co/e6hpD0YfRl — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 25, 2026

Democrats just cannot resist their temptation to attack Trump by even the slimiest of means.

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