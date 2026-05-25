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Democrats Use Fallen Heroes As Props To Bash Trump On Memorial Day

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 25, 2026 4:00 PM
Democrats Use Fallen Heroes As Props To Bash Trump On Memorial Day
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

While President Donald Trump and key members of his administration spent Memorial Day visiting Arlington National Cemetery to pay respects to America’s fallen heroes, Democrats instead used the national day of remembrance to bash Trump.

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The official X account of the Democrat party published a graphic featuring the American service members who were killed in action during Operation Epic Fury earlier this year with the caption: "Today, we honor the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in Trump’s war with Iran."

The larger Democrat party weren’t the only leftists taking this opportunity to push their progressive politics. The radical Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey used his platform for a lengthy post to honor the saint of the Democrat party: George Floyd. Frey wouldn’t acknowledge that it was Memorial Day for three hours after his initial post by using a low-effort graphic after receiving significant backlash. Of course, they City of Minneapolis had to get in on the performative posting as well, and they have still yet to make any posting even acknowledging Memorial Day.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JACOB FREY VETERANS

As you would expect, patriots flooded social media to tear progressives apart for their disordered priorities.

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Democrats just cannot resist their temptation to attack Trump by even the slimiest of means.

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