CNN Host Slams Democrats for Their Years-long Efforts to Conceal Biden's Cognitive Decline

CNN’s Abby Phillip slammed Democrats for their yearslong efforts to conceal former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

During a recent panel discussion on former First Lady Jill Biden’s upcoming interview, Phillips played a preview of the interview in which Jill Biden explains how she felt when she watched her husband tank in his debate against President Donald Trump.

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The clip shows the interviewer asking Jill, “Were you horrified as you saw it unfold?”

“I wasn't horrified,” Jill responds. “I was frightened because I had never, ever seen Joe like that before or since.”

She continued, saying she had “Never seen him like that” and, “I thought, ‘oh my God, he’s having a stroke,’ and it scared me to death.”

The interview comes weeks before Jill is expected to release her memoir. “It’s the first time that we’ve heard her express any concern about that debate that ultimately ended Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign,” Phillip said. “But that stands in stark contrast to what Jill Biden had to say just moments after the debate.”

She played another clip from after the debate where Jill said, “Joe, you did such a great job. You answered every question. You knew all the facts. And let me ask the crowd, what did Trump do?”

Leftist podcaster Jemele Hill chimed in on the matter. “When you you tell a lot of people right to their face, they have a tendency to not trust you,” she said. “And, you know, a lot of people knew something was wrong with Joe Biden. I went to a dinner in Detroit, an AACP dinner. He was the guest speaker. His speech was great. But seeing him just make the walk to the stage, I was concerned. I was like, ‘Hey, this dude doesn't look right.’"

Phillips said she appreciates that Jill Biden is somewhat telling the truth about her husband but that “the conversation should be had about the deceptiveness that was behind this.”

“What kind of political system covers that up and makes it okay to lie to people about what everybody knows is true?” she added.

CNN's Abby Phillips slams Democrats for lying about Joe Biden's cognitive problems.



"What kind of political system covers that up? And makes it okay to lie to people about what everybody knows is true?" pic.twitter.com/EH5XILtQ9f — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) May 28, 2026

It wasn’t until after Donald Trump won the 2024 election when Democrats and their close friends and allies in the activist media finally began admitting that Biden was no longer running on all cylinders. After years of gaslighting the American public into believing he was the paragon of health, they realized they could no longer hide his cognitive problems like the Wizard of Oz behind the curtain.

This prompted even left-wing media figures to pretend to be outraged over the badly-executed deception. Some even tried to convince the public they had no idea that the former president was in such bad shape, which is yet another reason why trust in media has sunken deeper into the toilet bowl.

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