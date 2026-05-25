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The Cleveland Cavaliers Coach Didn't Just Say That...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 25, 2026 6:00 AM
The Cleveland Cavaliers Coach Didn't Just Say That...
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The New York Knicks are close to reaching their first NBA Finals since 1999. They’re experiencing a historic run right now, their best ten-game stretch in NBA history. They lead 3-0 over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who clearly lack the depth and talent to compete with the Knicks, especially on defense. But don’t tell that to Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson, who did his best Baghdad Bob impression, saying “analytically” they’ve beaten the Knicks two out of three games. What does that even mean, man? With that kind of spin, he should run for public office (via NY Post):

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Kenny Atkinson is taking “looking on the bright side” to another level.

The Cavaliers head coach tried to put a positive spin on their current 0-3 hole to the Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals by claiming that Cleveland had actually been playing on par with New York, according to the analytics.

Atkinson even went as far as to say the Cavaliers would have won two of the first three games based on the expected score.

“We’ve had success against this team before. We’ve had really good moments,” Atkinson told reporters. “In this series, up [20 points in] Game 1. Even Game 2, take that run out from the beginning of the third quarter, and it’s pretty tight. I think analytically, I think we’ve won I said three out of three, I think we’re two out of three in the [expected score] … we’ve won two out of three. And I know you’re looking confused, but … if you believe in process and all that, take that layer.

No one wants to hear that, sir. It’s delusional. No one has ever come back from being down 3-0, and they face elimination tonight. The Knicks' historic fourth-quarter comeback in game one was the backbreaker. It ripped the heart out of Cleveland, and many noted that the series was effectively over after that game. We’ll see. The job’s not done, but damn, Kenny, that’s some wild stuff there.

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Also, for those who think the West will take this no matter what, that narrative is starting to change.

Oklahoma City and San Antonio are likely headed to a seven-game series, with injuries now piling up on both rosters. 

It can go toe-to-toe with either the Spurs or the Thunder. They’re the second-ranked offensive team among all playoff teams this year, the team with the first-ranked defensive rating, first in three-point percentage, first in fast break points, and averaging 60 points in the paint. 


It’s a championship-caliber team. Buckle up. 

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