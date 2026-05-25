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NBC Reporter Who Displayed Zero Survival Instincts During WH Shooting Goes Viral...in a Good Way

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 25, 2026 6:30 AM
NBC Reporter Who Displayed Zero Survival Instincts During WH Shooting Goes Viral...in a Good Way
AP Photo/Richard Drew

When people go viral, it can be either wholesome or a complete nightmare. Over the weekend, there was a shooting at the White House. No Secret Service agents were hurt, but a bystander was injured and is in critical condition. The suspect, Nasire Best, was shot and killed by federal agents. 

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Reporters at the White House hit the deck as the building went on lockdown, but one NBC News reporter, Julie Tsirkin, provided another hilarious meme template with her less-than-smart survival instincts. The good news is that she’s okay and laughing off the moment. She even quipped that she’s thankful Saturday Night Live is on summer break. 

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Related:

CRIME FBI NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM WHITE HOUSE

Some reporters were going live to detail the developing deal between the US and Iran on their nuclear program and reopening the Strait of Hormuz when this incident happened. 

Again, the shooter is dead, and no one was killed. 

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