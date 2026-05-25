NBC Reporter Who Displayed Zero Survival Instincts During WH Shooting Goes Viral...in a Good Way

When people go viral, it can be either wholesome or a complete nightmare. Over the weekend, there was a shooting at the White House. No Secret Service agents were hurt, but a bystander was injured and is in critical condition. The suspect, Nasire Best, was shot and killed by federal agents.

Advertisement

NOW - Shots fired outside White House.pic.twitter.com/SWMzPS0jvI — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 23, 2026

Reporters at the White House hit the deck as the building went on lockdown, but one NBC News reporter, Julie Tsirkin, provided another hilarious meme template with her less-than-smart survival instincts. The good news is that she’s okay and laughing off the moment. She even quipped that she’s thankful Saturday Night Live is on summer break.

I'm glad I could take one for the team with @nbcsnl on summer break



Thanks for the memes, internet! Hope you'll stick around for the reporting 🙇‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/m4a5xGmvIa — Julie Tsirkin (@news_jul) May 24, 2026

This reporter has the survival instincts of a lemming. pic.twitter.com/LV2tIJ8QAM — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) May 24, 2026

What is that? A coconut tree? pic.twitter.com/lbXCSBBfhN — The United Spot (@TheUnitedSpot__) May 24, 2026

This reporter gave us such a great meme template. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/xz9t5rA2j0 — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 24, 2026

What is that, Chuck? Is that cheese on a raw hamburger? pic.twitter.com/6uvjqtWLEU — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 24, 2026

Some reporters were going live to detail the developing deal between the US and Iran on their nuclear program and reopening the Strait of Hormuz when this incident happened.

Again, the shooter is dead, and no one was killed.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.