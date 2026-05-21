Colorado Dems Just Censured Their Uber-Liberal Governor Over the Silliest Thing

This situation is becoming a circus. Still, it reminds us of what happens when Democrats stray from the party line—they face attacks from their own side over minor issues. A small deviation from the agenda can trigger a wave of harassment and foolishness from the Left through various outlets. That’s what happened to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. He granted clemency to Tina Peters, who raised concerns about the 2020 election as the county clerk for Mesa County. The following year, she tried to demonstrate those claims in a different election, which led to her being caught and charged with multiple offenses related to election interference. She received a nine-year prison sentence and may be released in June.

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The Left reacted strongly to this move. Polis said it has nothing to do with the 2020 election. Additionally, the Colorado appeals court agreed that resentencing should occur because Peters’ free speech rights were violated in the initial trial. However, they did not overturn her convictions. Polis can do this, so everyone just needs to accept it. Meanwhile, his own party just censured him (via NY Post):

🚨BREAKING: Colorado Democrat Gov. Jared Polis just put CNN's Kaitlan Collins in HER PLACE on LIVE TV after he commuted the sentence of Tina Peters.



"Tina Peters did not commit any crimes regarding the 2020 election."



Follow: @BoLoudon pic.twitter.com/NvX4NX2xrY — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) May 16, 2026

Colorado Democrats formally censured one of their own Wednesday, rebuking Gov. Jared Polis for commuting the nearly nine-year prison sentence of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. Polis had concluded that Peters “was given an unusually harsh sentence” for granting unauthorized access to election machines to allow copies to be made of Dominion Voting Systems’ election computer server. On Wednesday, the Colorado Democratic Party’s State Central Committee voted overwhelmingly to censure Polis during a virtual meeting. “I cannot tolerate a governor who treats a law-breaking county clerk and recorder in this way,” complained committee member Andrew Brandt, per Colorado Public Radio. “I’ve been working as an election ballot judge, and our jobs are difficult enough without this move.” […] A spokesperson for Polis rejected those criticisms and insisted he “made this decision based on the facts of the case and what he believed was the right thing to do.” “Sometimes the right thing isn’t the popular thing with everybody. Democracy is strongest when disagreement is met with debate and dialogue, not censorship,” the rep told The Post. […] Peters got in hot water after she allowed a “tech expert” linked to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to make a copy of Mesa County’s Dominion Voting Systems in 2021.

Not that it needs to be said, but Polis isn’t some moderate Democrat. He’s very progressive, and he’s gay. So, if someone who fits that mold and checks major boxes in the Democrats’ identity politics criteria can get attacked like this over something even the courts questioned regarding sentencing, you know the inmates have taken over the asylum—you knew that already.

Frankly, I think Colorado Democrats are homophobic over this vote.

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