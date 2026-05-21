Colorado Dems Just Censured Their Uber-Liberal Governor Over the Silliest Thing

Larry O'Connor, Scott Jennings, Kurt Schlichter. Celebrate America With Us! 🇺🇸
Larry O'Connor, Scott Jennings, Kurt Schlichter. Celebrate America With Us! 🇺🇸
Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again
Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again
Teacher's Assistant Recounts Students' Bravery During San Diego Mosque Shooting
Teacher's Assistant Recounts Students' Bravery During San Diego Mosque Shooting
This Is How Lauren Boebert Responded to Trump's Threat to Primary Her
This Is How Lauren Boebert Responded to Trump's Threat to Primary Her
Lenny McAllister on How to Save America
Lenny McAllister on How to Save America
Time Magazine Puts Graham 'Porta Potty' Platner on its Cover Because of Course it Did
Time Magazine Puts Graham 'Porta Potty' Platner on its Cover Because of Course...
The BBC's Shameful Spin on an Afghan Father Selling His Daughters Shows Why We Despise the Media
The BBC's Shameful Spin on an Afghan Father Selling His Daughters Shows Why...
It Turns Out Illegal Aliens Were Getting Food Stamps in Wisconsin
It Turns Out Illegal Aliens Were Getting Food Stamps in Wisconsin
Trouble Is Brewing for Seattle's Mayor After Her Attacks on Starbucks
Trouble Is Brewing for Seattle's Mayor After Her Attacks on Starbucks
Aimee Bock, the Woman Behind the 'Feeding Our Future' Fraud Scandal, Was Just Sentenced
Aimee Bock, the Woman Behind the 'Feeding Our Future' Fraud Scandal, Was Just...
VIP
Second Amendment Foundation Wants Supreme Court Review of 'Sensitive Places' Challenge
Second Amendment Foundation Wants Supreme Court Review of 'Sensitive Places' Challenge
Do You Want a Free $620 a Month? Just Become a Homeless Person in San Francisco
Do You Want a Free $620 a Month? Just Become a Homeless Person...
Chevron Is Letting Californians Know Who Is Really at Fault for the State's Sky-High Gas Prices
Chevron Is Letting Californians Know Who Is Really at Fault for the State's...
Jeff Bezos Makes the Case For Why the Working Class Should Pay No Federal Income Tax
Jeff Bezos Makes the Case For Why the Working Class Should Pay No...
Tipsheet

Colorado Dems Just Censured Their Uber-Liberal Governor Over the Silliest Thing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 21, 2026 3:00 PM
Colorado Dems Just Censured Their Uber-Liberal Governor Over the Silliest Thing
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

This situation is becoming a circus. Still, it reminds us of what happens when Democrats stray from the party line—they face attacks from their own side over minor issues. A small deviation from the agenda can trigger a wave of harassment and foolishness from the Left through various outlets. That’s what happened to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. He granted clemency to Tina Peters, who raised concerns about the 2020 election as the county clerk for Mesa County. The following year, she tried to demonstrate those claims in a different election, which led to her being caught and charged with multiple offenses related to election interference. She received a nine-year prison sentence and may be released in June.

Advertisement

The Left reacted strongly to this move. Polis said it has nothing to do with the 2020 election. Additionally, the Colorado appeals court agreed that resentencing should occur because Peters’ free speech rights were violated in the initial trial. However, they did not overturn her convictions. Polis can do this, so everyone just needs to accept it. Meanwhile, his own party just censured him (via NY Post):

Colorado Democrats formally censured one of their own Wednesday, rebuking Gov. Jared Polis for commuting the nearly nine-year prison sentence of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters.

Polis had concluded that Peters “was given an unusually harsh sentence” for granting unauthorized access to election machines to allow copies to be made of Dominion Voting Systems’ election computer server.

On Wednesday, the Colorado Democratic Party’s State Central Committee voted overwhelmingly to censure Polis during a virtual meeting.

“I cannot tolerate a governor who treats a law-breaking county clerk and recorder in this way,” complained committee member Andrew Brandt, per Colorado Public Radio. “I’ve been working as an election ballot judge, and our jobs are difficult enough without this move.”

[…]

A spokesperson for Polis rejected those criticisms and insisted he “made this decision based on the facts of the case and what he believed was the right thing to do.”

“Sometimes the right thing isn’t the popular thing with everybody. Democracy is strongest when disagreement is met with debate and dialogue, not censorship,” the rep told The Post.

[…]

Peters got in hot water after she allowed a “tech expert” linked to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to make a copy of Mesa County’s Dominion Voting Systems in 2021.

Recommended

Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

COLORADO DEMOCRAT PARTY FREE SPEECH JARED POLIS LGBTQ+

Not that it needs to be said, but Polis isn’t some moderate Democrat. He’s very progressive, and he’s gay. So, if someone who fits that mold and checks major boxes in the Democrats’ identity politics criteria can get attacked like this over something even the courts questioned regarding sentencing, you know the inmates have taken over the asylum—you knew that already.

Frankly, I think Colorado Democrats are homophobic over this vote. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again Matt Vespa
Trouble Is Brewing for Seattle's Mayor After Her Attacks on Starbucks Amy Curtis
The BBC's Shameful Spin on an Afghan Father Selling His Daughters Shows Why We Despise the Media Amy Curtis
This Is How Lauren Boebert Responded to Trump's Threat to Primary Her Jeff Charles
The DNC 2024 Autopsy Is Here, and It's a Disaster Amy Curtis
Spencer Pratt and the Dem Destruction of Los Angeles Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again Matt Vespa
Advertisement