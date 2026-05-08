Hear Spencer Pratt's Perfect Response When a Reporter Says the Odds Are Stacked Against Him for LA Mayor

Republican mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt may have the odds stacked against him in Los Angeles, but in a recent interview, he explained why that doesn’t concern him. Pratt said nearly his entire family and most people he knows are Democrats, yet many still support his campaign. The only people who don’t, he argued, are “the socialists and communists.”

Advertisement

He added that despite the political landscape, he remains confident he can advance to the general election because he is running on a common-sense platform: cleaning up Los Angeles streets, restoring public safety, and making sure government is no longer defrauding Angelenos of their hard-earned money.

🚨 WOW! SPENCER PRATT with the PERFECT response



"You're a Republican in a deep blue city...the odds are stacked against you."



PRATT: "It's just the socialists and the communists that don't back me!"



"My supporters in LA are Democrats. Everyone I know, my family, are all… pic.twitter.com/JBS4Rv1hQt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 8, 2026

"It seems that the odds are stacked against you," a reporter told Pratt.

"Yeah, thankfully, all my supporters in Los Angeles are Democrats," Pratt said. "Everyone I know, my family, are all Democrats."

"I grew up in L.A., I went to Crossroads, everybody that texted me last night, amazing, congratulations, are all Democrats. So what people are confused on, the Democrats all are behind me, it's just the socialists and the communists that don't back me," he said. "But no, I'm confident I'm probably going to win with 51 percent on June 2nd because I don't do a political message, I don't do national politics, I don't do tribal politics, I don't talk about other states, I'm localized."

"I just want to fix our streets, get the lights on, I want people to feel safe, I want to get our tax money to not be robbed by these literal criminal NGOs stealing from our tax to increase the homelessness. So my message isn't political, it's common sense," he added. "So I have Democrats love me, Republicans love me, Independents love me, Libertarians love me, Constitutionalists love me, it's just socialists and communists."

This comes as Pratt emerged as the clear standout in the mayoral debate earlier this week, showing no hesitation in confronting the city’s problems head-on and directing blame at those who created them, including current Mayor Karen Bass and Los Angeles City Councilwoman and democratic socialist Nithya Raman. He relentlessly hammered the candidates over their failures in governing what was once an iconic American city, now overwhelmed by homelessness, drug addiction, and dysfunction.

Spencer Pratt takes down Socialist councilwoman Nithya Raman:



“I’ll go below the freeway tomorrow with her to find some of these people she’s going to ‘offer treatment’ to. She’s going to get stabbed in the neck. They don’t want a bed—they want fentanyl.” pic.twitter.com/7uzpQQ3Zww — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) May 7, 2026

Advertisement

Pratt is still trailing in the polls, but his candidacy has made an impact, forcing members of the state’s Democratic supermajority to confront the consequences of their governance. And Pratt has made clear he has no intention of letting them off the hook.

It's only been a few hours since the LA Mayoral debate and Raman is down 18 points on Kalshi. Stabbed in the neck👍 pic.twitter.com/LlljoyakAQ — Rambo Van Halen (@RamboVanHalen) May 7, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.