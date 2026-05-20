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Trump Comes Out in Support of Spencer Pratt and Reveals the One Thing That Will Stop Him From Winning

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 20, 2026 1:00 PM
Trump Comes Out in Support of Spencer Pratt and Reveals the One Thing That Will Stop Him From Winning
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Trump came out in support of Los Angeles mayoral candidate and Republican Spencer Pratt as he has gained momentum in one of California’s most closely followed races. The president said he would like to see Pratt win, although he said it is unlikely to happen due to what he described as “rigged voting.”

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"I'd like to see him do well. He's a character," the president said. "I don't know him. I assume he probably supports me. Does he support me? I think so. Yeah, I heard he does. I heard he's a big MAGA person. He's doing well."

"You have a rigged vote out there, that's the problem," he added. "The votes are rigged. You have a really rigged vote in California. You have all the mail-in ballots, everything else. It's very hard to win because the elections are very dishonest. If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would have won California because I do great with Hispanics. But it's a rigged vote."

"They send out 38 million votes. Nobody knows where they're going. Of course, the Democrats do, I guess. But disproportionately, Democrats get many more votes. Some get eight votes. They get eight cards. And Republicans have to call in, where's my card? It's a rigged system. One of the most, not the worst. I'll give you a list. Maybe I'll do my list. But it's—California is one of the most dishonest states for voting."

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS SPENCER PRATT

This comes as Pratt has dominated the media presence in the Los Angeles mayoral race, largely due to his common-sense policy positions, and his ability to showcase to Angelinos that the city's problems entirely stem from it's longtime Democratic leadership. 

Pratt against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and LA City Councilwoman Nithya Raman so well, in fact that the pair later backed out of a second debate without explanation. Since then, the candidates have resorted to familiar tactics, describing Pratt as a fascist and even accusing him of spreading violent rhetoric. None of it has stopped Pratt from performing better in the polls than many would expect of a Republican, as he trails Bass but leads Raman. 

The primary is set for June 2.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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The Democrats Held a 'No Bad Ideas' Summit. It Went As Poorly As You'd Think. Dmitri Bolt
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