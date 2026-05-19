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This California Gubernatorial Candidate Has Deep Ties to the Church of Scientology

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 19, 2026 12:15 PM
This California Gubernatorial Candidate Has Deep Ties to the Church of Scientology
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

The leading Democrat in California’s gubernatorial race is seeing an old controversy resurface, as a Democratic political influencer recently reminded the internet of Xavier Becerra’s to the Church of Scientology. Not only was Becerra reportedly referenced by church leadership in private conversations, but during his time as a federal official, he was also known for taking actions viewed as supportive of and protective toward the organization.

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"Xavier Becerra, the man who protected Scientology for years?" Yashar Ali, a Democratic political influencer wrote on X. "The man who was so trusted by David Miscavige that he would reference him in private conversations as someone to reach out to when the organization needed something? That guy?"

The post pointed to Becerra’s well-documented ties to David Miscavige, a leader of the Church of Scientology, who has long faced numerous allegations ranging from human trafficking and forced labor to physical abuse of subordinates and child abuse.

But his support for Scientology doesn't end there.

In 1997, when Becerra was a member of Congress, he urged his fellow representatives to support a resolution that would defend German Scientologists, arguing that “Many of my constituents are members of religious minority groups like the Church of Scientology,” and they “deserve this protection.”

Just years later, in 2000, he was a speaker at the grand opening of a headquarters for ABLE, a Scientology, where he proudly proclaimed that “You revive Hollywood… you kindle the spirit and determination of those of us who… have an opportunity to work with ABLE to make life better.”

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Then, in 2003, Becerra attended a high-profile gala at the Scientology Celebrity Centre in Hollywood while serving in his official role in Congress.

“The Church of Scientology is facing the reckoning it deserves for decades of deception, abuse, and coercion,” Jonathan Underland, Becerra's campaign spokesperson, told the San Francisco Standard. “It is dishonest to apply what we know today to decisions made in the 1990s and early 2000s, before the truth was public record. In the years since, public figures and elected officials like Becerra have rightly chosen to disengage. And when it comes to this particular organization, Becerra will do what he has always done: go after powerful institutions that prey on Californians.”

This comes as Becerra leads California's gubernatorial race with a 77 percent chance of advancing to the general election, while Republican Steve Hilton leads with a nearly 80 percent chance of advancing, according to Kalshi Politiics. The primary is set for June 2.

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