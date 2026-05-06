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Tipsheet

The Crazy New TikTok Trend That Terrifies Church of Scientology

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 06, 2026 2:45 PM
The Crazy New TikTok Trend That Terrifies Church of Scientology
HBO via AP

A bizarre new trend has arisen on social media involving people engaging in a prank on the Church of Scientology.

The trend is called “speedrunning” and involves young men running into Scientology buildings to see how far they can get before they are kicked out. Most recently, the pranksters targeted a facility in New York City, according to Fox News.

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A Church of Scientology building in New York City on Saturday became the latest target in a string of nationwide "speedrunning" incidents that have gone viral on social media in recent weeks.

A group of youths allegedly broke through a locked door to enter the church on West 36th Street in Manhattan at 4:30 p.m., according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Once inside, they allegedly threw objects, damaged property and injured a staff member.

The incident reflects a broader trend fueled by TikTok, where participants film themselves rushing through the Church of Scientology buildings to see how far they can get before being stopped.

The Associated Press reported that people have carried on with the prank in Scientology properties along Hollywood Boulevard and other locations across the country. In so doing, they have turned a cult mired in controversy into a social media stunt to entertain the online realm.

The “speedrunning” term derives from gaming culture, where players try to complete a game as quickly as possible. Groups have pushed their way into at least two Hollywood properties, trying to top others by getting further into the buildings before getting caught. It has become a competition of sorts. In some cases, participants wore costumes to make the videos more entertaining.

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FOX NEWS HOLLYWOOD NEW YORK TIKTOK

However, for some, it’s not just about fun, games, and clicks on social media. Others said they sought to map out the interior of the buildings and gather information about how Scientology operates. Anti-Scientology activists view it as a form of protest against a church that has been repeatedly accused of abuse, secrecy, and even kidnapping. They seek to expose information about the organization — yet none have yet turned up damning information that goes beyond what has already been reported.

The Church of Scientology responded to the incidents, saying they are organized trespasses carried out for attention on social media. They accused participants of damaging property while placing staff, parishioners, and visitors at risk. It has also increased security around its Hollywood properties.

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