The UAE Has a Plan to Circumvent the Iran and the Strait of Hormuz Now That It's Left OPEC

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced it has fast-tracked a major oil pipeline project that could not only double the country’s oil exports but also be built to completely circumvent the Strait of Hormuz, following its departure from the OPEC and OPEC+ oil cartels just weeks ago.

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🚨 HOLY CRAP! The United Arab Emirates after leaving OPEC announces plans to CIRCUMVENT the Strait of Hormuz entirely with a new pipeline — and will DOUBLE oil export capacity



A major realignment is underway 🔥



"Officials in OPEC-free UAE announced plans to build a second… pic.twitter.com/WsrmHfw5OJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 15, 2026

🇦🇪🛢️ The UAE is building a second oil pipeline to Fujairah, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz entirely.



- The new pipeline will raise UAE oil export capacity to above 70% of pre-war levels

- Construction will take 18 months

- The move reflects a growing belief in Abu Dhabi that the… https://t.co/YUT2Fngs71 pic.twitter.com/gSuemlmrJU — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 15, 2026

The project is expected to take 18 months, with completion in 2027, and would increase the UAE’s oil export capacity by 70 percent above pre-war levels.

🇦🇪 UAE and ADNOC have fast-tracked a major project to double their oil export capacity via the port of Fujairah, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.



Project Name: The new West-East Pipeline project.



Target Date: Completion has been ordered for 2027.



Why it matters: more than 10M… https://t.co/PP6JOcC4pO pic.twitter.com/bAcgqEXwxs — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 15, 2026

HUGE NEWS:



🇦🇪 UAE TO LAUNCH ANOTHER OIL PIPELINE BYPASSING THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ IN 2027.



They're preparing for a future without the strait.



UAE adapting quickly, like usual.



Good for markets. pic.twitter.com/RBQEbLdUE2 — Crypto Rover (@cryptorover) May 15, 2026

The move reflects shifting trends in the Middle East, as many Gulf states have moved closer to Western alignment, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, amid U.S. pledges to confront Iran, the leading regional power and main source of Middle Eastern instability.

Just days ago, it was revealed that the UAE and Saudi Arabia had joined the United States during Operation Epic Fury in covert missile strikes, easing concerns that their earlier pledges of support were merely posturing. The UAE, in particular, has faced growing threats from Iran, including drone and missile attacks last week, one of which may have sparked a fire at an oil facility.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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