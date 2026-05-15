The UAE Has a Plan to Circumvent the Iran and the Strait of Hormuz Now That It's Left OPEC

Texas Supreme Court Ends Abbott's Push to Expel Lawmakers Who Fled the State Over Redistricting Fight
Texas Supreme Court Ends Abbott's Push to Expel Lawmakers Who Fled the State...
We All Know Why This House Dem Isn't Running for Re-Election
We All Know Why This House Dem Isn't Running for Re-Election
Dexter Taylor Shows Why New York's Anti-Gunners Can't Be Taken Seriously
Dexter Taylor Shows Why New York's Anti-Gunners Can't Be Taken Seriously
Trump Just Clowned 'Vegan' James Talarico Into Oblivion With These Remarks
Trump Just Clowned 'Vegan' James Talarico Into Oblivion With These Remarks
VIP
In the UK, Offensive Words Are Now an Offense Punishable by Death
In the UK, Offensive Words Are Now an Offense Punishable by Death
Wait Until California Taxpayers Hear About yet Another Newsom Spending Debacle
Wait Until California Taxpayers Hear About yet Another Newsom Spending Debacle
Tim Walz Called Steve Scalise a 'Bootlicker' and Scalise's Response Was Perfect
Tim Walz Called Steve Scalise a 'Bootlicker' and Scalise's Response Was Perfect
The Justice Department Found Yale Discriminated Against White, Asian Med School Applicants
The Justice Department Found Yale Discriminated Against White, Asian Med School Applicants
The Massachusetts Judge Who Gave Cambridge Gunman a Light Sentence Knew He Was Dangerous
The Massachusetts Judge Who Gave Cambridge Gunman a Light Sentence Knew He Was...
As Gavin Newsom Touts CA's Education Spending, Spot What He Doesn't Brag About
As Gavin Newsom Touts CA's Education Spending, Spot What He Doesn't Brag About
Venezuela Opposition Leader Refuses to Take the Bait As CNN Presses Her on Trump’s ‘51st State’ Remark
Venezuela Opposition Leader Refuses to Take the Bait As CNN Presses Her on...
The CIA Lands in Havana: Trump Sends a Direct Message to the Cuban Regime
The CIA Lands in Havana: Trump Sends a Direct Message to the Cuban...
Greg Gutfeld Mocks Whoopi Goldberg After She Accuses Trump of Castrating the United States
Greg Gutfeld Mocks Whoopi Goldberg After She Accuses Trump of Castrating the United...
Here's How Seriously the US Took Digital Security on President Trump's Trip to China
Here's How Seriously the US Took Digital Security on President Trump's Trip to...
Tipsheet

The UAE Has a Plan to Circumvent the Iran and the Strait of Hormuz Now That It's Left OPEC

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 15, 2026 3:15 PM
The UAE Has a Plan to Circumvent the Iran and the Strait of Hormuz Now That It's Left OPEC
Emirates News Agency via AP, File

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced it has fast-tracked a major oil pipeline project that could not only double the country’s oil exports but also be built to completely circumvent the Strait of Hormuz, following its departure from the OPEC and OPEC+ oil cartels just weeks ago.

Advertisement

The project is expected to take 18 months, with completion in 2027, and would increase the UAE’s oil export capacity by 70 percent above pre-war levels.

Recommended

Tim Walz Called Steve Scalise a 'Bootlicker' and Scalise's Response Was Perfect Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The move reflects shifting trends in the Middle East, as many Gulf states have moved closer to Western alignment, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, amid U.S. pledges to confront Iran, the leading regional power and main source of Middle Eastern instability. 

Just days ago, it was revealed that the UAE and Saudi Arabia had joined the United States during Operation Epic Fury in covert missile strikes, easing concerns that their earlier pledges of support were merely posturing. The UAE, in particular, has faced growing threats from Iran, including drone and missile attacks last week, one of which may have sparked a fire at an oil facility.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Walz Called Steve Scalise a 'Bootlicker' and Scalise's Response Was Perfect Amy Curtis
Trump Just Clowned 'Vegan' James Talarico Into Oblivion With These Remarks Jeff Charles
Texas Supreme Court Ends Abbott's Push to Expel Lawmakers Who Fled the State Over Redistricting Fight Matt Vespa
Greg Gutfeld Mocks Whoopi Goldberg After She Accuses Trump of Castrating the United States Dmitri Bolt
Here's How Seriously the US Took Digital Security on President Trump's Trip to China Dmitri Bolt
Why It’s Time to Disown Tucker and Megyn Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tim Walz Called Steve Scalise a 'Bootlicker' and Scalise's Response Was Perfect Amy Curtis
Advertisement