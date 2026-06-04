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Four Senate Republicans Join Democrats to Sink Save America Act Vote

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 04, 2026 9:04 PM
Four Senate Republicans Join Democrats to Sink Save America Act Vote
AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File

Four Republicans joined Democrats to stop the Save America Act from passing the U.S. Senate on Thursday on a vote of 48-50

The motion aimed to attach the Save America Act to the budget. The bill needed 60 votes. It aimed to ensure that only citizens vote in federal elections. 

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Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Susan Collins (R-ME) voted “no” along with Democrats. 


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Related:

MITCH MCCONNELL REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE VOTER ID




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