Four Senate Republicans Join Democrats to Sink Save America Act Vote

Four Republicans joined Democrats to stop the Save America Act from passing the U.S. Senate on Thursday on a vote of 48-50.

The motion aimed to attach the Save America Act to the budget. The bill needed 60 votes. It aimed to ensure that only citizens vote in federal elections.

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Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Susan Collins (R-ME) voted “no” along with Democrats.

The Save America Act fails in the Senate, 48-50. pic.twitter.com/2dBTvnmRQ0 — America First Policy Institute (@A1Policy) June 5, 2026

NO MORE GAMES. Pass the SAVE America Act without delay! pic.twitter.com/I8i1rv7gTp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 4, 2026

I just voted for the SAVE America Act on the senate floor — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) June 4, 2026





🚨 BREAKING: The US Senate has just REJECTED the SAVE America Act as part of budget reconciliation, 48-50 — would've required voter ID and proof of citizenship nationwide



REPUBLICAN NAYs: Thom Tillis, Lisa Murkowski, Mitch McConnell and Susan Collins



UNBELIEVABLE!!



It needed… pic.twitter.com/sTCsOgn4B3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 4, 2026

BREAKING: Four Senate Republicans just joined Democrats to block one of President Trump’s key legislative priorities.



In a setback for the White House, GOP Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Thom Tillis and Mitch McConnell broke with their party to help stop the SAVE America… pic.twitter.com/ynjwdxsdEC — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 4, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The US Senate has just REJECTED the SAVE America Act as part of budget reconciliation, 48-50 — would've required voter ID and proof of citizenship nationwide



REPUBLICAN NAYs: Thom Tillis, Lisa Murkowski, Mitch McConnell and Susan Collins



UNBELIEVABLE!!



It needed… pic.twitter.com/sTCsOgn4B3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 4, 2026

🚨 UNBELIEVABLE.



The Senate just REJECTED the SAVE America Act, a bill that would’ve required voter ID and proof of citizenship nationwide.

Vote: 48-50. It needed 60.



The Republicans who voted NO: Tillis, Murkowski, McConnell, and Collins. pic.twitter.com/GzadYIYfAj — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 4, 2026

The Senate just rejected the SAVE America Act as part of budget reconciliation



The 4 Republicans who voted no:



Thom Tillis

Lisa Murkowski

Mitch McConnell

Susan Collins pic.twitter.com/MbKPBhnrDF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 5, 2026





Thom Tillis, Lisa Murkowski, Mitch McConnell and Susan Collins just voted No against Voter ID.



They are backstabbing RINOs. https://t.co/SO2RhQRulx — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 4, 2026









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