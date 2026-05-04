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Iran Launches Drones and Missiles at UAE As Fire Breaks Out at Major UAE Oil Refinery

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 04, 2026 1:45 PM
Iran Launches Drones and Missiles at UAE As Fire Breaks Out at Major UAE Oil Refinery
Emirates News Agency via AP

The United Arab Emirates has reportedly been targeted by Iranian munitions, with officials saying Iran launched two suicide drones at one of their oil tankers on Monday and that its missile defense system was activated against incoming Iranian missiles.

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"Four loitering munitions coming from Iran towards the country were detected, where three missiles were successfully intercepted over the country's territorial waters, and the last one fell into the sea," Abu Dhabi’s Defence Ministry posted on it's offical X account, according to a translation. "The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of the successful interception of the aerial threats. The Ministry urges the honourable public to obtain information from its official sources and verify the facts, in addition to adhering to all public safety measures upon receipt of warning messages."

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Related:

IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

While UAE officials said three of the four incoming Iranian munitions were intercepted, a fire broke out at the country’s Fujairah Oil Industry Zone following the series of attacks. The site is currently the UAE’s only remaining oil export outlet and was built primarily to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. 

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, though some are speculating it was the result of the Iranian attack, which would mark a major escalation in the conflict.

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This comes as the United States Navy has begun escorting commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials have claimed the move violates the ceasefire and are reportedly angered that the Trump administration has again been able to bypass the regime’s primary point of leverage. 

The UAE has emerged as a key ally of the United States in the conflict, with its leaders signaling opposition to the Iranian regime. More recently, in a move that could benefit Western interests, the country left OPEC and OPEC+, reducing the oil cartel’s influence and signaling a shift that may help ease oil prices as the UAE increases production and exports more oil.

U.S. officials have yet to respond to the attacks on the UAE.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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