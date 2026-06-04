VA Judge Dismisses Indictments Against Trans-Identifying Sex Offender Who Exposed Himself to Women

Remember how the Left said Republicans were fear-mongering by claiming that predators would use the guise of transgenderism to gain access to women's bathrooms? Well, look no further than Northern Virginia, where a circuit court judge dismissed indictments against a registered sex offender, identifying as trans, who exposed himself to women and girls in gym and high school locker rooms across Northern Virginia.

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A Virginia judge has thrown out a "loitering" case against a transgender sex offender accused of exposing his penis to women and girls in schools and recreation centers across the state.



Richard Cox was found with child pornography when he was arrested.https://t.co/RuNz6T1JDh — REDUXX (@reduxx) June 3, 2026

Registered sex offender Richard Cox exposed himself to women and girls in female locker rooms across Northern Virginia.



Cox argued that he had a right to access female-only facilities based on his "gender identity."



In one case, a mother said she and her 5-year-old daughter… https://t.co/rWLQEaG2Hq pic.twitter.com/BDxM0pjrHZ — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) June 3, 2026

Richard Cox, who claims to be a female, was arrested in Arlington County and indicted for being a sex offender loitering within 100 feet of schools and child swim and gymnastics classes, and exposing himself to women and girls.

Judge Daniel Lopez dismissed the indictments on the premise that the loitering statute was "too vague" under the 14th Amendment. His ruling not only applies to Cox, but names the entire statute constitutionally defective. The case is now headed to the Virginia Court of Appeals, where Attorney General Jay Jones will prosecute the case. Jones came under fire during his campaign this past fall, after his messages fantasizing about the assassination of his political opponents were leaked.

Cox had been entering women's bathrooms in Fairfax and Arlington County for years. When approached by Fairfax County police in 2024, body cam footage showed Cox claiming his civil rights as a "transgender woman" enable him to use the bathroom that aligns with his "gender identity." Fairfax County police never arrested Cox, as both Arlington and Fairfax County law permit bathroom usage according to "gender identity."

Court records indicate that Cox has been a registered sex offender in Virginia since 1998, classifying as the highest tier of offenders under Virginia law, requiring lifetime monitoring. In court, multiple mothers came forward detailing disturbing instances of their young girls observing Cox nude and touching himself.

Reportedly, Cox was also found with child sexual abuse pornography at the time of his initial arrest after exposing himself in two high school locker rooms and a county fitness center. Investigators also unearthed schedules on Cox's phone that pertained to girls' swimming and gymnastics classes at the same centers whose locker rooms he used. Jurors convicted Cox on charges of those possessions, and he is currently facing another sexual assault charge from 1988.

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Families deserve so much better than Judges who are willing to protect sick, perverted individuals above women and young girls. Cox will remain in custody as his appeal and other charges go through the courts.

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