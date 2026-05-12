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Tipsheet

Iran Faces Death by a Thousand Cuts

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 12, 2026 1:15 PM
Iran Faces Death by a Thousand Cuts
The White House

Iran faces death by a thousand cuts, with sources in the Middle East reporting that the pressure is steadily increasing on the Iranian regime as it continues to resist the will of United States. 

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While the situation may appear to be at a stalemate, officials argue that the effects of the U.S. blockade continue to tighten the screws on Tehran, leaving the regime with increasingly limited options and diminishing leverage in any direction it turns.

"According to regional sources that I talked to this morning, the domestic pressure on the regime is increasing each and every day, and they view this broadly as something called death by a thousand cuts," Fox News' Trey Yingst said. "They believe that President Trump has a variety of options on the table moving forward that could damage the Iranian regime further on a military level that would make it even more difficult for those in Tehran to rebuild after the war."

President Trump and Republicans have maintained that the United States holds the upper hand in the conflict, arguing that even Iran’s most extreme option, blocking the Strait of Hormuz, has been countered by the Trump administration through a blockade of Iranian ports. 

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Iran now faces only a few choices: strike a deal, risk further military action, or attempt to hold out. Either way, they contend the U.S. retains the leverage to shape how the conflict concludes. If Iran refuses to make a deal, the president has suggested the United States could resume Operation Fury and enforce its terms through military action. Even if they choose to hold out, the ongoing blockade of Iranian ports and vessels has put the regime under mounting pressure, reportedly forcing it to consider drastic measures with its oil exports, risking significant economic damage to one of the country’s few economic drivers.

Iran faces death by a thousand cuts, because pressure is mounting from all directions and the regime faces near certain failure no matter what they choose to do. The only uncertainty now is when they will choose to comply with American demands.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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