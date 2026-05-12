Here's Why the Iranian People Never Rose Up, and Its Not the Reason You Think

President Trump revealed on Monday to reporters why the Iranian people were unable to rise up against the regime during Operation Epic Fury.

According to the president, it was not simply because public morale had been crushed following the regime’s harsh crackdown on protests in late 2025 and early 2026. He said a broader U.S. plan to help arm anti-regime forces inside Iran was ultimately derailed by a third party: the Iraqi Kurds, whom the United States had planned to rely on as ground forces in southern Iran.

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🚨 JUST IN: President Trump reveals the Kurds REFUSED to hand over American arms to the Iranian people



"The Kurds disappointed us. The Kurds TAKE, TAKE, TAKE."



"We sent some guns with ammunition. They were supposed to be delivered, but they KEPT IT. I said they're gonna keep… pic.twitter.com/rBwd7SDYOd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 11, 2026

"No weapons, they have no guns. We thought the Kurds were gonna give us weapons, but the Kurds disappointed us," President Trump revealed in the Oval Office. "The Kurds take, take, take. They have a great reputation in Congress. Congress says, oh, they fight so hard. No, they fight hard when they get paid."

"So I'm very disappointed in the Kurds, but they were given, I said it wasn't gonna work, by the way," he added. "I just have to say it. I disagreed with what they did, they gave it. I said, they'll never get there. And I was right, I like to be right. In this case, too bad, but we sent some guns with ammunition and they were supposed to be delivered, but they kept it. I said, they're gonna keep it, but what do I know? I've only been doing this a short period of time."

This comes as negotiations with Iran, and hopes for a permanent ceasefire, appear to be on life support, with regime negotiators repeatedly making promises, walking them back, and offering what President Trump has reportedly dismissed as unserious peace proposals.

REPORTER: “For the time being, the ceasefire remains in place?”



PRESIDENT TRUMP: “It's unbelievably weak. I would call it the weakest right now.”



“After reading that piece of garbage they sent us. I didn't even finish reading it.”



“I would say the ceasefire is on massive life… pic.twitter.com/FTffj1orXT — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 11, 2026

BREAKING: President Trump says the ceasefire between the US and Iran is "unbelievably weak" and "on life support."



Brent crude oil prices extend gains toward $105/barrel. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) May 11, 2026

Reports are now emerging that U.S. and Israeli forces are on high alert amid the possibility of renewed strikes on Iran.

🚨 NOW: The US and Israeli military are "ON HIGH ALERT" in the event of combat as Iran REFUSES to be reasonable during negotiations, insists on President Trump giving them 100% of what they want



- Keep nuclear materials

- Keep Strait of Hormuz control



47 isn't allow it to… pic.twitter.com/xKwmvgnr0X — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 11, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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