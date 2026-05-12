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Tipsheet

Dana Bash Had to Distance CNN From Katie Porter's Outlandish Claims

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 12, 2026 11:30 AM
Dana Bash Had to Distance CNN From Katie Porter's Outlandish Claims
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Katie Porter sat down for an interview with CNN's Dana Bash yesterday, and it was not her finest moment. Despite lagging in the polls for California governor, Porter is, as our Matt Vespa pointed out, "still grappling with questions of character and temperament."

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It won't help her that the claims she made in the interview were so outlandish that Bash was forced to do some journalistic CYA at the end of the segment.

"Congresswoman, thank you for coming on. I should note that we don't have evidence that Steyer leaked that video of you," Bash said. "If you have it, please bring it. And also, you said some pretty tough stuff about Xavier Becerra, if he wants to come back on the show, he's more than welcome to do that as well. Thank you for being here today, I appreciate it."

Ouch.

Here are the segments, by the way.

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We'll ignore the fact that Porter isn't in Congress. Bash was clearly so rattled by whatever her producers were telling her in her ear she slipped up.

She did not look happy at all.

Porter is barely reaching double digits in some polls, which means her campaign is that bad.

Bash is probably relieved.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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