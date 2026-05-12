AG Jay Jones Tried Appealing the Virginia Supreme Court's Redistricting Ruling but Screwed Up Big Time

Democrats have not taken their loss at the Virginia Supreme Court very well. They're proposing a new law that would lower the court's retirement age so they can replace the justices who ruled against them with sycophants, planning judicial reform across the country, and trying to find other ways to disenfranchise the state's Republican voters even after being told it was illegal.

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They're also going to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, a move which will go nowhere, because SCOTUS has no jurisdiction in this matter.

That being said, it's still funny to watch Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones screw up his job every step of the way. Not only did an emergency appeal misspell both Virginia and Senator, check out the problem with Jones' appeal to SCOTUS.

BREAKING - Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones has sent the Democrats’ motion appealing the Supreme Court of Virginia ruling blocking their redistricting effort to the wrong court, just days after his first emergency appeal contained numerous spelling errors. pic.twitter.com/qz34gf9CRu — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) May 12, 2026

Whoops.

Some of the spelling errors are still present. pic.twitter.com/GzGb94bFo1 — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) May 12, 2026

Simply incredible. Virginia, what were you thinking electing this guy?

Here’s the thing. You know this vacuous puppet didn’t sit down and type this up himself. Probably didn’t even try to read it before signing it off.

What this shows is just how pathetically incompetent his owners/handlers are. The wheels are coming off The Machine. https://t.co/XArvGMA5AU — Jerry Naughton (@genaughton57) May 12, 2026

The speed with which the Spanberger administration has crashed and burned is impressive.

When you spend your time fantasizing about murdering those you disagree with politically you can’t be bothered with details like spelling and filing motions in the correct court. — Lauren Flinn Bradley (@TNHottyToddy) May 12, 2026

He's got his priorities.

Remember, Virginia had a great Attorney General whom they rejected for Jones. And Jason Miyares dunked on his successor, who richly deserves it.

Good News: Dems managed to spell Virginia correctly. Bad News: They sent their emergency application to SCOTUS to the wrong court. Baby steps. pic.twitter.com/Izi5FeKgbo — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) May 12, 2026

Baby steps.

They still misspelled Virginia on page 53a of their filing. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hSCMh6hjrd — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 12, 2026

This writer uses Grammarly to catch mistakes. The Virginia Attorney General's office might want to consider that.

Ok… there really should be a limit on how many times you’re allowed to redo your homework. https://t.co/C9xETt24ZS — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 12, 2026

Voters need to remove Jones from office.

Just constant rake stepping on the left. https://t.co/mFOgt4N30A — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 12, 2026

It would almost be comical if they weren't so dangerous and hellbent on cementing power.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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