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AG Jay Jones Tried Appealing the Virginia Supreme Court's Redistricting Ruling but Screwed Up Big Time

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 12, 2026 9:45 AM
AG Jay Jones Tried Appealing the Virginia Supreme Court's Redistricting Ruling but Screwed Up Big Time
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

Democrats have not taken their loss at the Virginia Supreme Court very well. They're proposing a new law that would lower the court's retirement age so they can replace the justices who ruled against them with sycophants, planning judicial reform across the country, and trying to find other ways to disenfranchise the state's Republican voters even after being told it was illegal.

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They're also going to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, a move which will go nowhere, because SCOTUS has no jurisdiction in this matter.

That being said, it's still funny to watch Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones screw up his job every step of the way. Not only did an emergency appeal misspell both Virginia and Senator, check out the problem with Jones' appeal to SCOTUS.

Whoops.

Simply incredible. Virginia, what were you thinking electing this guy?

The speed with which the Spanberger administration has crashed and burned is impressive.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA JAY JONES

He's got his priorities.

Remember, Virginia had a great Attorney General whom they rejected for Jones. And Jason Miyares dunked on his successor, who richly deserves it.

Baby steps.

This writer uses Grammarly to catch mistakes. The Virginia Attorney General's office might want to consider that.

Voters need to remove Jones from office.

It would almost be comical if they weren't so dangerous and hellbent on cementing power.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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Here's the Tweet That Highlights Why Dems Are So Angry About the VA Map Getting Torched Matt Vespa
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