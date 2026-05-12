Democrats Released an Attack Ad Against Spencer Pratt, but It Backfired Spectacularly

California Democrats released an attack ad targeting Republican Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, but the effort has backfired spectacularly, with the script reading more like a campaign ad.

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The ad criticized Pratt for promising to clean up the streets rather than continue to waste taxpayer dollars on efforts to house people struggling with severe drug addiction and mental illness. It went on to attack him for wanting to flood the city with police in order to crack down on rampant crime, while insisting that Los Angeles should continue down its current path by voting for the Democrats who caused its problems in the first place.

🚨 NOW: Leftists are being brutally mocked for DROPPING THIS “attack ad” on LA Mayor candidate Spencer Pratt — which says he opposes rampant homelessness and supports the police



LMAO — and they’re spending hundreds of thousands to blast this everywhere! 🔥



“Pratt says it's time… pic.twitter.com/VYLB2QSUPD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 10, 2026

🚨 LMFAO! The "attack ad" that socialists lobbed against Spencer Pratt in the mayoral race is now going NATIONAL because it's BACKFIRING



The ad: "He says it's time for the homeless to get help or get out! Pratt wants more police officers rather than social workers!" 🔥



"A lot… pic.twitter.com/qXSq4siSND — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 11, 2026

"Republican Spencer Pratt is the last thing Los Angeles needs for mayor," the ad said. "Pratt opposes using taxpayer money to build brand new houses for our unhoused neighbors, saying it's time for the homeless to get help or get out. Pratt thinks L.A. needs thousands more police officers rather than more social workers, and Republican Spencer Pratt thinks public employee unions should have less power, not more."

"L.A. is on the right track and needs to stay the course. Vote no on Republican Spencer Pratt. Vote no on Republican Spencer Pratt."

This comes as the two Democrats in the race, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and socialist City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, have struggled to compete with Pratt’s relentless focus on the harsh realities facing Los Angeles and his willingness to forcefully hold a mirror up to their records, demanding accountability for the policies that have helped drive one of America’s most iconic cities into decline.

Pratt’s campaign has proven so effective that he has not only emerged as a major force in the race but also pressured Bass and Raman into backing out of a second mayoral debate after he dominated the first and was widely viewed by voters as the clear winner.

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LA mayoral debate in tatters as Nithya Raman joins Karen Bass in suddenly pulling out at last minute https://t.co/7YmJkwYqV6 pic.twitter.com/ghWNj8KmH9 — California Post (@californiapost) May 11, 2026

While Pratt may not be the favorite to win the race, his campaign is increasingly being viewed as a sign that many frustrated Californians are growing tired of progressivism. Their voting habits may not have fully shifted yet, but the growing Republican presence heading into the 2026 midterms suggests the political landscape in California could be starting to change, as voters grow weary of the failure of Democrat politicians.

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