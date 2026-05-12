Why Dems Are Really Made About the Virginia Supreme Court Torpedoing Their Map

By 2030, the Democratic Party could become politically irrelevant. It could remain in the wilderness for a long time as their base, unhinged, illiberal, and exclusionary, alienates voters even more. It will be an urban-based and coastal party, which isn’t enough to win nationally. The census is adding electoral votes to red states. Blue states are losing votes and House districts. The vaunted blue wall—Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan—might be non-factors in the race for 270 electoral votes.

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This is the window to get this done, which is why, when Virginia’s 10-1 map for Democrats was tossed over procedural violations within the state constitution when pitching this to voters, liberals had a meltdown.

Blue states have already been gerrymandered to death, but there are apparently more opportunities, although obstacles lie ahead for Democrats who wish to fight fire with fire. Still, they can’t win this war. And after Democrats blew $70 million in the failed redistricting push in Virginia, the appetite for this on the Left might evaporate. There are two tweets that perfectly capture the situation.

First, from Christian Heiens:

Ended? Ended you say? Patriot Forney, not ended. The veil of neutrality has fallen. Begun, the Redistricting War has.



Between now and 2028, Democrats are going to try to target a host of additional states, including ones they’ve already worked to gerrymander, both successfully… https://t.co/X6U3WxPlKG pic.twitter.com/Z72NM6lIEy — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) May 9, 2026

Between now and 2028, Democrats are going to try to target a host of additional states, including ones they’ve already worked to gerrymander, both successfully (California) and unsuccessfully (Virginia). Not all of these efforts will succeed (for example, Colorado will be difficult to abolish the commission due to the 55% constitutional amendment threshold and Illinois/California Dems may have to leave at least one GOP vote sink each) but Republicans must be prepared to double down and do the necessary work to preempt the Dems because it is essentially inevitable that they WILL redraw more maps somewhere. That means flipping back the Utah seat, redrawing Nebraska, flipping the governorship and the courts in Kansas and Kentucky, redrawing Indiana, finishing the job in the South, eliminating the two swing districts in Iowa, redrawing Texas again, and most importantly BLOCKING anticipated Dem efforts in states like Pennsylvania, Virginia, Minnesota, and Maine. Dems have more theoretical targets (however difficult they may be) than we do between now and 2030 because they’ve accomplished so little and we’ve accomplished so much. We are now ahead. We need to maintain that lead and run the clock out on them before the 2030 census crushes them.

Will this be the last gasp of leftism?

I don’t think people understand just how much of an existential crisis Democrats are in. If they don’t gain control of the House, Senate, Presidency, pack the Supreme Court, re-mandate racial gerrymandering, and give illegals mass amnesty by 2032, they will all but die as a… https://t.co/TChOnm3acC — Modern McCarthyist (@SensibleFascist) May 8, 2026

I don’t think people understand just how much of an existential crisis Democrats are in. If they don’t gain control of the House, Senate, Presidency, pack the Supreme Court, re-mandate racial gerrymandering, and give illegals mass amnesty by 2032, they will all but die as a nationally competitive political party. With the VRA being overturned we will net at least 15 seats and the census will give us like a dozen more, as well as forcing democrats to redraw their seats being bolstered by illegals, making them more republican. This will make the house all but impossible to win for Dems. Then the senate will become increasingly hard for them to win as states like Nevada keep shifting red and republicans slowly keep picking better candidates. And the nail in the coffin? The census will make it all but impossible for dems to win the presidency unless they win the popular vote by at least 6 points. We’re witnessing the last gasps of the satanic ideology known as leftism. We will win.

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John King describing redistricting outcomes: "Republicans are in better shape today than they were yesterday."



Snide Jake Tapper: “And you can thank the Virginia Supreme Court for that."



They’re so mad. pic.twitter.com/wyTNbCw7pQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 9, 2026

Republicans Structural Advantage In The House Per NYT



Now: 🔴 R+2.5

After (AL,LA,SC) Redistrict: 🔴 R+3.9



(Democrats would need to win by at least 4 points to win the house) pic.twitter.com/G4Voe3w5i4 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) May 9, 2026

One can hope, but as we saw last week, political situations can change on a whim. Let’s be optimistic but also remind ourselves that there are no permanent victories in our system of government.

But the Democratic Party’s panic as of late has been entertaining to watch.

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