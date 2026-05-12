Pete Hegseth Fires Back As Democrat Grills Him Over Using the Iran Ceasefire to Evade the War Powers Act

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is facing another intense round of questioning before the House Appropriations Subcommittee, where lawmakers are set to grill him over the Pentagon’s 2027 budget request. The hearing is already off to a fiery start after Representative Pete Aguilar (D-CA) pressed Hegseth on the Iran war ceasefire and President Trump’s assertion that the War Powers Act, which could limit his ability to take military action against Iran, no longer applies.

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Rep. Aguilar began by pressing Secretary Hegseth on the nature of the ceasefire with Iran, questioning the apparent lack of any formal documentation outlining the agreement. He asked whether the ceasefire amounted to little more than a loose set of bullet points agreed upon by both sides or if there were detailed written terms in place, while also raising concerns about why the agreement appears so easily violated despite the president’s decision to keep it intact.

Hegseth fired back by arguing that as long as military strikes were not actively taking place, he did not see what the issue was.

Secretary Hegseth just shut down Democrat Rep. Pete Aguilar’s stuttering gotcha questions with a simple lesson on what the word “ceasefire” actually means.



AGUILAR: “Mr. Secretary, on that same day, April 29th, you testified that the current ceasefire meant that 60 day calendar… pic.twitter.com/OEkapVYdvH — Overton (@overton_news) May 12, 2026

"There's been different points that have moved around," the representative said. "How do we know you just trust that the president knows that the ceasefire is active or not active?"

"As you know, for the most part, a ceasefire means the fire is ceasing," Secretary Hegseth shot back. "And we know that has occurred while negotiations occur. And there are lots of different discussions with our negotiating team that are happening. I'm there when those discussions are occurring, different drafts, different perspectives. So it's a very dynamic situation where a negotiated settlement could be the outcome here, where Iran does not have nuclear capabilities. And from the Department of War perspective, we're here to support those options."

Rep. Aguilar went on to accuse the Trump administration of attempting to sidestep the War Powers Act. He questioned whether the administration’s strategy was to rely on temporary ceasefires or similar “projects” in order to continue exercising military power without congressional approval.

Pete Hegseth immediately pushed back, reminding Aguilar that the entire reason the United States struck Iran in the first place was to prevent the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Secretary Hegseth just put Democrat Rep. Pete Aguilar in his place, after Aguilar tried to accuse him of using ceasefires to EVADE the War Powers Act.



AGUILAR: “Is the theory to create more ceasefires or more projects, just to evade the War Powers Act?”



HEGSETH: “The ‘theory’… pic.twitter.com/mNqCZTE3GW — Overton (@overton_news) May 12, 2026

This comes as President Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Iran’s leadership, accusing the regime of dragging the United States through endless negotiations while failing to present any realistic or acceptable terms. On Monday, the president revealed that the current ceasefire agreement is on life support, as U.S. and Israeli forces remain on high alert in the event military operations resume.

BREAKING: President Trump says the Iran ceasefire is on MASSIVE life support after their dismal response to his offer



"I would say the ceasefire is on MASSIVE life support, where the doctor walks in and says, sir, your loved one has approximately a 1% chance of living."



"Right… pic.twitter.com/hdbolp4YdX — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 11, 2026

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🚨 NOW: The US and Israeli military are "ON HIGH ALERT" in the event of combat as Iran REFUSES to be reasonable during negotiations, insists on President Trump giving them 100% of what they want



- Keep nuclear materials

- Keep Strait of Hormuz control



47 isn't allow it to… pic.twitter.com/xKwmvgnr0X — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 11, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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