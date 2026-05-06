To Katie Porter CA Fraud Is Just 'Political Theater'

Former Congresswoman and California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter said that the allegations of fraud being exposed in California amount to nothing more than “political theater coming from JD Vance.” She never even addressed further fraud claims of hundreds of millions uncovered by independent journalist Nick Shirley or the nearly half a trillion in alleged fraud discovered by Republican candidate Steve Hilton under CalDOGE.

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No doubt she would likely describe that as "political theater" as well, as state officials have refused to confirm or even deny the dozens fo fraud allegations that were exposed in the Golden State, choosing largely to ignore

Katie Porter dismisses California’s rampant fraud of taxpayer dollars as “political theatre.” pic.twitter.com/A4MEkcA27d — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2026

"Fraud is real, it happens. Government waste, mismanagement, failure to have audits, failure to implement government recommendations," she said. "That's why I chose to serve on the Oversight Committee and hold Democratic leadership and Republican leadership, Trump and Biden, to account for those programs. But there's nothing special about Californians. That is political theater coming from JD Vance."

In April, the vice president who was tapped to lead the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud revealed that they had uncovered nearly $7 billion in fraudulent government contracts in California.

🚨 $6.3 BILLION in potentially FRAUDULENT contracts EXPOSED by .@JDVance’s Anti-Fraud Task Force.

895 fake-sounding companies. 392 ghost businesses.

They have 30 days to prove they actually exist — or taxpayers get EVERY penny back. $3 BILLION still unspent and now frozen. 🔥

No… pic.twitter.com/IbT9uQsIQH — 🦅 Eagle Wings 🦅 (@CRRJA5) May 4, 2026

California state officials have denied the allegations, arguing they are politically motivated rather than evidence of actual fraud, though they have yet to support those claims.

This comes as exposing fraud has become a central focus of the Trump administration, beginning with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). It has also increasingly resonated with voters, who say they are frustrated as tax dollars they expect to be spent responsibly on providing benefit to Americans who genuinely need them, are instead wasted on questionable contracts, businesses, and misuse by people who seek to take advantage of their generosity.

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